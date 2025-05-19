How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Las Vegas Aces to start the pivotal WNBA game on May 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Washington Mystics 90-85, and the Las Vegas Aces lost to the New York Liberty 92-78, even though A'ja Wilson had a solid 31 points.

The Sun finished 28-12 overall and had a strong 13-6 home record the previous season. They averaged 16.1 fouls per game and restricted opponents to only 73.6 points.

In contrast, the Aces finished the previous season 27-13 overall and 14-6 on the road. With 34.2 points in the paint, 14.7 points off turnovers, and 10.8 points on fast breaks, they averaged 86.4 points a game.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA game on May 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Date May 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles was dominant, scoring 23.0 points per game, grabbing 10.0 rebounds, and shooting 53.3% from the field.

Lindsay Allen averaged 24.0 minutes and had 8.0 assists per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Saniya Rivers Personal Out F, Aneesah Morrow Knee injury Out

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson had an outstanding effort, scoring 31.0 points, pulling down 16.0 rebounds, and shooting 100% from her free-throw line.

Jackie Young averaged 33.0 minutes and contributed 5.0 assists, with 3.0 turnovers.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out C, Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

The Las Vegas Aces hold a definite advantage over the Connecticut Sun based on the previous five meetings and have won four of them. In three of those victories, including a commanding 102-84 triumph in July 2023, the Aces have scored 84 points or more, demonstrating their ability to regularly penetrate the Sun's defense. A'ja Wilson has been a reliable player for Las Vegas, and if her most recent performance, which saw her score 31 points and pull down 16 rebounds, is any indicator, she might make the difference once more. Connecticut's sole victory occurred in June 2023, when they limited the Aces to 77 points, indicating that their success depends on competing at a low level. This matchup could go in Las Vegas' benefit if they manage the tempo and receive good performances from their stars, especially because the Sun recently lost to the Mystics and the Aces are trying to recover from a setback to the Liberty.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Aces 84-71 Sun Sep 07, 2024 Aces 72-67 Sun Jun 22, 2024 Aces 85-74 Sun Jul 02, 2023 Aces 102-84 Sun Jun 09, 2023 Sun 94-77 Aces

