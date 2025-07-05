This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas AcesGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Connecticut Sun are scheduled to battle against the Las Vegas Aces to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Connecticut recently suffered a heartbreaking 63-102 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. They rank 13th in terms of points per game (71.1), points allowed per game (88.8), percentage of field goals (39.3%), and rebounds (30.2).

The Aces, on the other hand, faced a 54-81 setback to the Fever. Las Vegas scores 80.9 points a game on average, with a higher percentage of field goals (40.8%) and a stronger rebounding advantage (33.5 RPG).

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will meet the Las Vegas Aces in a pivotal WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

DateJuly 06, 2025
Tip-off Time4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT
VenueMohegan Sun Arena
LocationUncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Connecticut Sun team news

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.1 rebounds per game—1.9 offensive and 4.2 defensive.

Tina Charles leads with 14.9 points, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
G, Marina MabreyKnee injuryOut

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson has been averaging 21.6 points per game, 43.9% from the field, and 9.9 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 31.4 minutes a game and dishing up 4.3 assists on average, but she also commits 3.3 turnovers.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
F, Cheyenne Parker-TyusPersonalOut

Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Connecticut Sun, winning each one by sizable margins. This season, the Aces have blown out the Sun twice, 85-59 on June 26 and 87-62 on May 21. The Aces have kept Connecticut to less than 75 points in each of their five games by continuously finding ways to get past the Sun's defense while controlling their offensive attempts. Every meeting has been controlled by Las Vegas, with Chelsea Gray planning the attack and A'ja Wilson spearheading the charge. Unless the Sun can provide a significantly better showing on both ends of the court, the Aces are the overwhelming favorites going into this game because of their momentum and psychological edge.

DateResults
Jun 26, 2025Aces 85-59 Sun
May 21, 2025Aces 87-62 Sun
Sep 16, 2024Aces 84-71 Sun
Sep 07, 2024Aces 71-67 Sun
Jun 22, 2024Aces 85-74 Sun

