How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Connecticut Sun are scheduled to battle against the Las Vegas Aces to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Connecticut recently suffered a heartbreaking 63-102 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. They rank 13th in terms of points per game (71.1), points allowed per game (88.8), percentage of field goals (39.3%), and rebounds (30.2).

The Aces, on the other hand, faced a 54-81 setback to the Fever. Las Vegas scores 80.9 points a game on average, with a higher percentage of field goals (40.8%) and a stronger rebounding advantage (33.5 RPG).

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will meet the Las Vegas Aces in a pivotal WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date July 06, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Connecticut Sun team news

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.1 rebounds per game—1.9 offensive and 4.2 defensive.

Tina Charles leads with 14.9 points, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Marina Mabrey Knee injury Out

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson has been averaging 21.6 points per game, 43.9% from the field, and 9.9 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 31.4 minutes a game and dishing up 4.3 assists on average, but she also commits 3.3 turnovers.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Connecticut Sun, winning each one by sizable margins. This season, the Aces have blown out the Sun twice, 85-59 on June 26 and 87-62 on May 21. The Aces have kept Connecticut to less than 75 points in each of their five games by continuously finding ways to get past the Sun's defense while controlling their offensive attempts. Every meeting has been controlled by Las Vegas, with Chelsea Gray planning the attack and A'ja Wilson spearheading the charge. Unless the Sun can provide a significantly better showing on both ends of the court, the Aces are the overwhelming favorites going into this game because of their momentum and psychological edge.

Date Results Jun 26, 2025 Aces 85-59 Sun May 21, 2025 Aces 87-62 Sun Sep 16, 2024 Aces 84-71 Sun Sep 07, 2024 Aces 71-67 Sun Jun 22, 2024 Aces 85-74 Sun

