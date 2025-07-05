How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Connecticut Sun are scheduled to battle against the Las Vegas Aces to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.
Connecticut recently suffered a heartbreaking 63-102 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. They rank 13th in terms of points per game (71.1), points allowed per game (88.8), percentage of field goals (39.3%), and rebounds (30.2).
The Aces, on the other hand, faced a 54-81 setback to the Fever. Las Vegas scores 80.9 points a game on average, with a higher percentage of field goals (40.8%) and a stronger rebounding advantage (33.5 RPG).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time
The Connecticut Sun will meet the Las Vegas Aces in a pivotal WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
|Date
|July 06, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Location
|Uncasville, Connecticut
How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Connecticut Sun team news
Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.1 rebounds per game—1.9 offensive and 4.2 defensive.
Tina Charles leads with 14.9 points, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Connecticut Sun injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Marina Mabrey
|Knee injury
|Out
Las Vegas Aces team news
A'ja Wilson has been averaging 21.6 points per game, 43.9% from the field, and 9.9 rebounds.
Chelsea Gray is averaging 31.4 minutes a game and dishing up 4.3 assists on average, but she also commits 3.3 turnovers.
Las Vegas Aces injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|Personal
|Out
Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have trounced the Connecticut Sun, winning each one by sizable margins. This season, the Aces have blown out the Sun twice, 85-59 on June 26 and 87-62 on May 21. The Aces have kept Connecticut to less than 75 points in each of their five games by continuously finding ways to get past the Sun's defense while controlling their offensive attempts. Every meeting has been controlled by Las Vegas, with Chelsea Gray planning the attack and A'ja Wilson spearheading the charge. Unless the Sun can provide a significantly better showing on both ends of the court, the Aces are the overwhelming favorites going into this game because of their momentum and psychological edge.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 26, 2025
|Aces 85-59 Sun
|May 21, 2025
|Aces 87-62 Sun
|Sep 16, 2024
|Aces 84-71 Sun
|Sep 07, 2024
|Aces 71-67 Sun
|Jun 22, 2024
|Aces 85-74 Sun