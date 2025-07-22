How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Seattle Storm are set to face off against the Dallas Wings to open the high-voltage WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Dallas Wings fell by a slim margin against the Las Vegas Aces 86-90, while the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries 67-58.

Seattle has the third-best defense, giving up just 78.1 points per game, and they rank higher in both offensive and defensive efficiency, averaging 80.9 points per game with a strong 44.7% field goal percentage.

However, Dallas struggles defensively, allowing 86.8 points per game, which is among the worst, despite scoring a little more (81.8 points per game).

The Wings dominate the boards, pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (4th), while Seattle trails far behind with 31.0 rebounds.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Seattle Storm are scheduled to face the Dallas Wings in an exciting WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date July 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins averages 17.5 points per game, with a 43.2% shooting percentage and 78.9% from the free throw line.

Nneka Ogwumike leads in rebounding, averaging 7.7 boards per game, with 6.3 on defense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is shooting 84.4% from the free-throw line and 44.9% from the field, scoring 18.4 points per game.

Li Yueru pulls down 7.2 rebounds on average each game, 3.0 of which come from the offensive end and 4.2 from the defensive end.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Seattle Storm has won all five of their previous meetings with the Dallas Wings, including two this season. The Storm have routinely performed better than the Wings, winning most games by sizable scores, including the 97-76 and 95-71 thumpings in June and July of 2024. Seattle's balanced offense and strong defense have given them the advantage, even if some games have been closer, such as the 83-81 victory in September 2024. The Storm will probably go into the next game with confidence given their recent record, while the Wings will need to drastically tighten their defense and increase their shooting effectiveness in order to end this losing streak.

Date Results Jun 04, 2025 Storm 83-77 Wings May 20, 2025 Storm 79-71 Wings Sep 14, 2024 Storm 83-81 Wings Jul 02, 2024 Storm 95-71 Wings Jun 30, 2024 Storm 97-76 Wings

