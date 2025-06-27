How to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Seattle Storm are set to face the Connecticut Sun to begin the thrilling WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. In their last game, the Connecticut Sun lost badly to the Las Vegas Aces, 59-85, and the Seattle Storm lost to the Indiana Fever, 94-86.

This season, Seattle has a 5-3 home record. With an average of 24.3 defensive rebounds per game, they are now sixth in the Western Conference, led by Nneka Ogwumike, who pulls down 6.5 boards per game. Connecticut, however, has only gone 1-7 away from home. With an average of 28.1 points per game, the Sun are sixth in the Eastern Conference in terms of points in the paint. Tina Charles leads the team with 7.9.

Seattle's shooting percentage of 46.8% this season is 1.4% higher than Connecticut's defense percentage of 45.4%, giving them a shooting advantage. The Sun are scoring 70.9 points per game on average, which is almost nine points less than the average of 79.5 points given up by Seattle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time

The Seattle Storm will meet the Connecticut Sun in an epic WNBA battle on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date June 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins has been scoring 18.6 points per game over her previous ten games.

Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 17.7 points, 1.5 steals, and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Connecticut Sun team news

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.4 rebounds (2.1 on the offensive side and 4.2 on the defensive side) per game.

Tina Charles is putting up 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Sun.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Marina Mabrey Knee injury Out

Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record

The Seattle Storm have a slim advantage against the Connecticut Sun based on their last five meetings, having won three of them, including the most recent 79-59 thumping on May 5, 2025. In three of those victories, Seattle held Connecticut to less than 65 points, demonstrating their ability to limit Connecticut's offensive output. The Sun have mostly had trouble regularly getting past Seattle's defense, notwithstanding their thrilling 93-86 triumph in September 2024 and their victory in August 2023. The Storm might have the advantage once more with their strong home record and recent resounding victories in this game, particularly if Ogwumike and Diggins continue to perform well.

Date Results May 05, 2025 Storm 79-59 Sun Sep 04, 2024 Storm 71-64 Sun Sep 01, 2024 Sun 93-86 Storm Jun 24, 2024 Storm 72-61 Sun Aug 09, 2023 Sun 81-69 Storm

More NBA news and coverage