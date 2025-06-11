How to watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx will happen on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Both teams come into the game fresh off victories, with the Minnesota Lynx beating the Dallas Wings 81-65 and the Seattle Storm beating the Phoenix Mercury 89-77.

The two teams are tied for second place in the league with similar field goals (46.3%). However, defensively, the Lynx are superior to the Storm, giving up only 73.7 points per game as opposed to 78.8.

Minnesota has a minor advantage in both scoring and defense since it scores more points offensively (84.4 points per game, fourth) than Seattle (80.3 points per game, seventh).

Furthermore, the Storm only manage 32.3 rebounds per game (last in the league), while the Lynx dominate with 34.9 rebounds per game (7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx will meet in an epic WNBA game on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date June 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins-Smith is shooting an effective 44.8% from the field and 81.8% from her free-throw line, scoring 17.8 points on average per game.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, with 7.2 on defense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player I njury I njury status Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Ot for Season

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier averages 8.9 rebounds per game, 25.5 points on 52.5% shooting, and 91.7% from her free-throw line.

Courtney Williams is averaging 6.4 assists per game while averaging 27.2 minutes and committing only 2.3 turnovers.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

The Minneapolis Lynx have crushed the Seattle Storm in their last five meetings, winning four of them. The majority of their wins were by significant margins, such as a 12-point victory on May 15, 2024, and a 19-point victory on June 10.

Even though Seattle crushed Minnesota 91-63 in a remarkable performance on July 13, 2024, it is still the only anomaly in an otherwise lopsided pattern.

Minnesota has a psychological and statistical advantage going into this game because of their recent 82-77 victory on May 28, 2025, and their track record of success. But Seattle's one decisive victory demonstrates that, if they can perform well on both ends, they can change the course of events.

Date Results May 28, 2025 Lynx 82-77 Storm Jul 13, 2024 Storm 91-63 Lynx Jun 10, 2024 Lynx 83-64 Storm May 18, 2024 Lynx 102-93 Storm May 15, 2024 Lynx 83-70 Storm

