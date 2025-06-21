How to watch Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Storm are set to face off against the New York Liberty to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. New York hopes to recover from an unexpected 81-89 loss to Phoenix, while Seattle comes into the game fresh off a 90-83 thumping of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty is the league's top offensive team with 89.1 points per game, followed closely by Seattle (82.1). While the Storm have the league's highest field goal percentage (47.3%), barely ahead of the Liberty's 46.6%, which ranks second.

Seattle averages 22.7 assists per game, which is second, while New York is not far behind at 21.9 (3rd).

However, New York has a substantial advantage with 35.3 boards per game to Seattle's league-low 31.0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

The Seattle Storm will face the New York Liberty in an epic WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date June 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins-Smith is scoring 17.8 points a game on average, shooting a strong 45.1% from the field and an amazing 80.3% from the free-throw line.

Nneka Ogwumike averages 8.2 rebounds per game, with 6.7 on defense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart leads the team in scoring with 21.1 points per game, shooting 81.0% from the free-throw line and an effective 53.2% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.6 rebounds per game, with 7.7 defensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages 27.8 minutes a game, is leading the offense with 6.3 assists per game, and 1.8 turnovers per game.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Seattle Storm and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The New York Liberty has dominated recent matches with the Seattle Storm, winning all five. New York's ability to manage the pace and end hotly contested moments has been demonstrated in every game, with winning margins ranging from a narrow 4-point victory to a decisive 13-point triumph. Despite a few strong showings, Seattle has had trouble making an impression, and their inability to match New York's execution consistency has been a recurrent theme. In light of this pattern, the Liberty has a tactical and psychological advantage going into the game, and unless Seattle can find a way to throw off New York's rhythm, particularly on the boards and in late-game situations, the Storm might find themselves trailing behind again.

Date Results Sep 06, 2024 Liberty 77-70 Storm Aug 31, 2024 Liberty 98-85 Storm May 21, 2024 Liberty 74-63 Storm Jul 26, 2023 Liberty 86-82 Storm Jul 08, 2023 Liberty 80-76 Storm

