How to watch today’s Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Storm are set to host the Atlanta Dream to begin the high-voltage WNBA game on May 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Seattle boasts a field goal percentage of 45.2%, which is ranked third in the league, while Atlanta's is in ninth place at 41.5%. The Storm additionally executes great defense, giving up only 77.2 points per game, which is the third-best in the league, while the Dream give up a little more, 79.5 points per game.

On the other hand, Seattle scores only 32.8 rebounds per game, placing 11th in the league, while Atlanta leads the league with 39.5 rebounds per game.

Atlanta leads offensively, scoring 84.5 points per game (5th), significantly more than Seattle's 78.8 points per game (11th).

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Seattle Storm will square off against the Atlanta Dream in an electrifying WNBA game on May 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date May 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins-Smith is shooting a strong 45.5% from her shot and 79.4% from her free-throw line, scoring an outstanding 18.8 points per game.

Nneka Ogwumike averages 9.8 rebounds per game, with 8.4 on defense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is scoring 20.3 points per game while hitting 81.6% from her free-throw line and 48.7% from the field.

Brianna Jones averages 10.0 rebounds per game, with 3.5 coming from the offensive end.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Jordin Canada Knee injury Out

Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

Three of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream have been decided by four points or less, indicating that they have played each other tightly. In their most recent meeting, which took place on August 29, 2024, Seattle narrowly prevailed 85-81, and they have won three of the previous five meetings. When their attack is clicking, the Storm can dictate the tempo, as evidenced by their resounding 81-70 victory in July. In the meantime, the Dream's 83-81 victory on August 17, 2024, showed that they can win close games as well. Given that both teams are accustomed to one another's styles and can compete head-to-head, another closely contested game appears inevitable, with Atlanta's dominance on the rebounds potentially clashing with Seattle's shooting and defensive effectiveness.

Date Results Aug 29, 2024 Storm 85-81 Dream Aug 17, 2024 Dream 83-81 Storm Jul 15, 2024 Storm 81-70 Dream Sep 07, 2023 Dream 79-68 Storm Aug 11, 2023 Storm 68-67 Dream

