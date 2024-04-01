Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bet365 Stadium is the venue for an Easter Monday Championship bottom-half battle as 17th-placed Stoke City entertain relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

With just seven games left to be played in the season, Huddersfield are still in the Championship relegation zone, albeit only due to an inferior goal difference than Birmingham, so the Terriers will need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid the drop.

Anyone from 15th-placed Swansea down cannot rest easy just yet, but Stoke, currently sitting in 17th place in the standings, can create a significant buffer with the survival-chasing pack with a home win over the struggling Terriers on Easter Monday.

The Potters have finally found their footing under manager Steven Schumacher, winning three of their previous five games, including a 2-0 victory over Hull City on the road on Good Friday.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Bet365 Stadium

The Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town will be played at Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET on Monday, April 1, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Stoke vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Stoke City team news

Stoke City's Ben Pearson and Lynden Gooch are both out with hamstring injuries picked up in the recent defeat to Norwich and will likely miss the remainder of the season. The game may also come too soon for Junior Tchamadeu, who is making a speedy recovery from his ankle issue.

Midfielder Wouter Burger is back from suspension but may struggle to get back into the starting XI after the Potters' impressive win over Hull on Good Friday.

Stoke City possible XI: Iversen; Hoever, McNally, Rose, Stevens; Leris, Thompson, Cundle, Haksabanovic; Laurent, Mmaee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu, Iversen Defenders: Gooch, Wilmot, McNally, Clark, Rose, Hoever, Tchamadeu Midfielders: Burger, Baker, Vidigal, Johnson, Junho, Laurent Forwards: Mmaee, Campbell, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Jojic, Leris

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter will recall influential attacker Sorba Thomas on Monday after he served his suspension during the defeat to Coventry.

Rhys Healey is expected to start up front after scoring off the bench against the Sky Blues, while Brodie Spencer will replace the injured Radinio Balker.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik; Wiles, Rudoni, Matos, Hogg, Headley; Thomas, Healey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition September 21, 2023 Huddersfield Town 2-2 Stoke City Championship February 16, 2023 Stoke City 3-0 Huddersfield Town Championship August 13, 2022 Huddersfield Town 3-1 Stoke City Championship January 29, 2022 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City Championship September 11, 2021 Stoke City 2-1 Huddersfield Town Championship

