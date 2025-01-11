How to watch Stanford vs NC State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Stanford vs NC State NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The thrilling NCAAW clash between the Stanford Cardinal and the 21st-ranked NC State Wolfpack is set to take place on January 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Stanford scores 76.40 points each game, which is a little more than NC State's 72.50 points per game. But NC State's defense is strong; they only let in 66.90 points per game, while Stanford lets in 71.10.

NC State has a higher shooting efficiency than Stanford, with a field goal rate of 45.80% compared to 43.80%.

Stanford grabs 31.90 rebounds per game, while NC State only grabs 30.10, giving Stanford a slight edge in second-chance chances.

Stanford Cardinal vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and tip-off time

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the NC State Wolfpack in an epic NCAAW action on January 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Maples Pavilion, in Stanford, California.

Date January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Maples Pavilion Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford Cardinal vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford Cardinal and the NC State Wolfpack live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Stanford Cardinal vs NC State Wolfpack play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Stanford Cardinal team news

Maxime Raynaud has scored 20.7 points each game, made 50.6% of her field goals, and grabbed a staggering 11.6 rebounds each game.

Jaylen Blakes contributes 5.3 assists each game while keeping the ball under control with only 2.2 turnovers during 32.5 minutes.

NC State Wolfpack team news

Marcus Hill scores 12.8 points every game on average and makes 50.7% of her field goals and 69.1% of her free throws.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield grabs 5.0 rebounds every game, with offensive (2.1) and defense (2.9) boards.

Michael O'Connell stabilizes the team by giving out 3.7 assists per game and making only 1 turnover per game over 29.3 minutes of action.

