How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin a high-voltage NBA game on March 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at the Spurs' home turf.

The Thunder are in fourth place in the league with 118.9 points per game, much ahead of the Spurs, who are in 18th place with 112.4 points per game.

San Antonio struggles, giving up 114.5 points per game (19th), while Oklahoma City is even more dominant defensively, giving up just 106.2 points a game, placing second in the NBA.

The Thunder also have the advantage in terms of efficiency, hitting 47.7% of their shots (8th) as opposed to the Spurs' 45.8% (19th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on March 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Chris Paul has been producing 8.0 assists every game with 1.5 turnovers when completing 28.9 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points, collecting 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists each game on 46.2% shooting.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Charles Bassey Knee injury Out C, Victor Wembanyama Illness Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.3 points per game on a remarkable 52.4% shooting percentage and converts 89.4% of his free-throw attempts.

Isaiah Hartenstein pulls down 11.4 rebounds a game, with 3.1 on the offensive side and 8.3 on the defensive side.

Jalen Williams adds to OKC's total rebounding strength by grabbing 5.5 rebounds each game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Ousmane Dieng Wrist injury Day-to-Day SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Out

San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The last five games between the Spurs and the Thunder have been pretty close. In the regular season, each team has won two of the last four games. The Spurs won 110-104 in their most recent meeting on November 20th, 2024, however, the Thunder had previously won three straight, with a resounding 127-89 triumph in April 2024. The Spurs' 132-118 victory over OKC in March of last year further demonstrated their ability to score big. The Thunder had an advantage going into this game because of their outstanding defense (106.2 PAPG, second) and better offense (118.9 PPG, fourth), especially given their track record of limiting San Antonio's scoring in previous meetings. The Spurs have proven they can contend, though, as the two teams have split their last two games, making this a thrilling matchup where OKC's effectiveness could ultimately determine the result.

Date Results Nov 20, 2024 Spurs 110-104 Thunder Oct 31, 2024 Thunder 105-93 Spurs Oct 08, 2024 Thunder 112-107 Spurs Apr 11, 2024 Thunder 127-89 Spurs Mar 01, 2024 Spurs 132-118 Thunder

