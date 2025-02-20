How to watch today’s San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns, including how to watch and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Phoenix Suns to open a highly anticipated NBA game on February 20, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. On the road, the Phoenix Suns will try to end their four-game losing run.

San Antonio is 5-6 in games determined by three points or less and has a 16-18 record in comparison to Western Conference groups.

Phoenix has a 17–17 record in conference games and has had success with ball control, going 13-5 when its opponent commits fewer turnovers. The Suns commit 13.2 turnovers on average every game.

This season, the Spurs' field goal percentage of 46.1% is slightly lower than Phoenix's, which is 46.2%. The Suns are hitting 47.4 percent of their shots, which is somewhat higher than San Antonio's shooting percentage of 46.4 percent.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns in an electrifying NBA game on February 20, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Moody Center, in Austin, Texas.

Date February 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama scores 24.3 points, grabs 11 rebounds, gives out 3.7 assists, and stops 3.8 shots per game.

Harrison Barnes averaged 2.2 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Charles Bassey Knee injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has been averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists over his last ten games.

Devin Booker leads the Suns with an average of 26.2 points and 6.7 assists each game.

Phoenix Suns Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Grayson Allen Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Bradley Beal Toe injury Day-to-Day

San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

This game might be a fiercely contested encounter based on the last five meetings. Two of the previous five encounters have been won by the Suns, including the most recent one on December 4th, 2024, in which they prevailed 104-93. However, the Spurs prevailed in three of those games, including an exciting 104-102 triumph on March 26, 2024, demonstrating their ability to compete. San Antonio additionally showed the capacity to mount strong offensive campaigns, as evidenced by their victory in November 2023, 132-121. This game may go anyway because Phoenix's attack is led by Devin Booker. The Spurs' ability to hold games close indicates that this might come down to the final seconds, but the Suns will have the advantage if they take care of the ball and make the most of their shooting efficiency.

Date Results Dec 04, 2024 Suns 104-93 Spurs Mar 26, 2024 Spurs 104-102 Suns Mar 24, 2024 Suns 131-106 Spurs Nov 03, 2023 Spurs 132-121 Suns Nov 01, 2023 Spurs 115-114 Suns

