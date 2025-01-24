How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Indiana Pacers to begin a high-voltage NBA game on January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

San Antonio has won 12 and lost 10 home games this season. They have a record of 10 wins and 14 losses in games where the score difference is 10 points or more.

The Pacers have a record of 12 wins and 12 losses in away games. They are fifth across the Eastern Conference for assists each game, earning 28.4, together with Tyrese Haliburton at the top, making 8.8 assists per game.

The Spurs score an average of 112.3 points a game, and this is 2.8 points less compared to the 115.1 points a game that the Pacers give up. Indiana has been strong at scoring, with a shooting rate of 48.9%, which is better than the 45.9% that San Antonio’s defense allows this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Accor Arena, in Paris, France.

Date January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Accor Arena Location Paris, France

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama is the top player for the Spurs, scoring an average of 24.6 points, grabbing 10.8 rebounds, making 3.8 assists, and blocking four shots each game.

Devin Vassell averaged 18 points, 1.6 steals, and 3.7 assists over the previous ten games.

Indiana Pacers team news

Myles Turner scores 15.4 points and grabs 7.0 rebounds each game for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam continues to be getting an average of 20.9 points with 7.6 rebounds in his last 10 games.

Indiana Pacers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for season C, James Wiseman Calf injury Out for season

San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Spurs and the Pacers have each won some matches. The Spurs won four times, while the Pacers won once. In their latest meeting on the 24th of January 2025, San Antonio won decisively with a score of 140-110. The Spurs won against Indiana on March 4th, 2024 (117-105), and on March 3rd, 2023 (110-99), showing they can perform well in important situations. On November 7, 2023, the Pacers showed their strong offense by winning 152-111. On the 22nd of October in 2022, the Spurs won a tight game against the Pacers, finishing 137-134. Given their recent performance, this game might be another high-scoring match, with both teams depending on their strong attacks and star players to win.

Date Results Jan 24, 2025 Spurs 140-110 Pacers Mar 04, 2024 Spurs 117-105 Pacers Nov 07, 2023 Pacers 152-111 Spurs Mar 03, 2023 Spurs 110-99 Pacers Oct 22, 2022 Spurs 137-134 Pacers

