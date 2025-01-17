How to watch today’s San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The San Antonio Spurs are ready to host the Memphis Grizzlies to open a high-voltage NBA battle on January 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

This season, the Spurs are 2–5 against teams in the same division. They are also excellent at moving the ball around, placing seventh across the NBA with 28.5 assists every game. Chris Paul has the most assists, with 8.3 per game on average.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are 4-4 within division games and get a lot of rebounds. They are second within the Western Division with 48.1 rebounds every game. With an average of 7.1 rebounds, Santi Aldama has become crucial.

Memphis usually lets 13.8 three-pointers per game, which is just 0.1 less than what San Antonio allows. In terms of offense, the Memphis Grizzlies are shooting 48.3% from the perimeter, which is better than the 45.4% shooting rate that Spurs competitors have posted this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in an electrifying NBA game on January 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama scores 24.7 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game, hitting 47.5% from the field and 86.8% from his free throw line.

Chris Paul gives out 8.3 assists per game while spending 29.2 minutes.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jeremy Sochan Back injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson scores 22.7 points each game on 49.3% hitting and 77.6 percent from the free throw line.

Zach Edey grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, with 3.4 offensive boards and 4.0 defensive boards.

Ja Morant averages 7.5 assists per game and 28.4 minutes performed, but he also turns the ball over 3.9 times per game.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Cam Spencer Thumb injury Out PG, Marcus Smar Finger injury Out

San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The last five games between the Grizzlies and the Spurs have been close, with Memphis getting four of them. The last time these two teams met, was on the 16th of January 2025, the Grizzlies easily won 129–115, showing how strong their offense is. The Spurs' only win during this time was on April 10th, 2024, when they beat the Grizzlies 102–87. This game showed how excellent their defense can be when they are performing at their best. Memphis has always done better than San Antonio in tight games, like the 99–97 win they had on March 23rd, 2024. Key players for both teams, Jaren Jackson Jr. along with Ja Morant for the Grizzlies and Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs, have been leading their teams to recent wins and better stability. This gives Memphis the edge going into the game, but San Antonio could still surprise everyone.

Date Results Jan 16, 2025 Grizzlies 129-115 Spurs Apr 10, 2024 Spurs 102-87 Grizzlies Mar 23, 2024 Grizzlies 99-97 Spurs Jan 03, 2024 Grizzlies 106-98 Spurs Nov 19, 2023 Grizzlies 120-108 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage