Tottenham vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from an FA Cup exit, Tottenham turn their focus to their Premier League campaign as they play host to Brentford on Wednesday.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend, while the Bees enter the tie following a 3-2 league win over Nottingham Forest on January 20.

Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, January 31, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA and UNIVERSO in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Son Heung-min (South Korea) continues to render his services at the Asian Cup, while midfield duo Pape Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bissouma (Mali) are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and Giovani Lo Celso are out injured, but James Maddison returned from an ankle injury as a substitute against Man City.

Ben Davies is also available for selection again after making it to the bench last time out, while Richarlison should continue to lead the attack.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Johnson

Brentford team news

Ivan Toney's return was the best news for Brentford boss Thomas Frank, although Spurs loanee Sergio Reguilon will not be eligible for the game.

At the same time, full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey currently occupy the treatment room alongside Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard.

Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka are all away on international duty.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2023 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League May 20, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford Premier League December 26, 2022 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League April 23, 2022 Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League December 2, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford Premier League

