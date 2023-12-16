Tottenham Hotspur Ladies vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Spurs and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After Arsenal Women gained the edge over Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in the FA Women's League Cup a couple of days ago, the London rivals will clash again in Saturday's Women's Super League (WSL) match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the WSL, Tottenham lost their last two games against the two teams from Manchester and they are also behind Arsenal in the league standings.

In fact, the Gunners can pull ahead of Chelsea at least temporarily at the summit of the league standings while looking to extend a 10-game winning run in all competitions - including a 4-1 win over current joint leaders, Chelsea.

Spurs Ladies vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Spurs and Arsenal will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am EDT on December 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Spurs Ladies vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS Sports Network in the US.

Team news & squads

Spurs Ladies team news

While the midfield trio of Olga Ahtinen, Eveliina Summanen and Drew Spence are unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries, attacker Ellie Brazil is set to make a comeback after four games but may only start on the bench.

Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn would be looking at options such as Becky Spencer, Amy Turner, Shelina Zadorsky, Ria Percival and Bethany England for Saturday's derby.

Spurs Ladies possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky; Percival, James, Clinton; Naz, Thomas, England.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Ale, Buhler, Pearce, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Percival, James, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Bizet, Graham, Thomas, Linyan, Ayane

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall also remains without a full-strength squad as Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, Teyah Goldie and Lina Hurtig remain sidelined through injuries.

Moreover, Kim Little remains a doubt after missing the midweek cup game, but Beth Mead will be looking to add to her three-goal tally with the goals coming from her last two WSL games alone.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt, Goldie Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur Ladies and Arsenal Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 13, 2023 Arsenal 3-3 (4-3 pen.) Tottenham Hotspur FA Women's League Cup March 25, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal Women's Super League September 24, 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League May 4, 2022 Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League November 13, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal Women's Super League

