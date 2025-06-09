How to watch today’s Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks are set to host the Golden State Valkyries to begin the highly anticipated WNBA battle on June 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Sparks dominate offensively, finishing fifth overall with a strong 44.0% field goal percentage and 6th in the league with 82.8 points per game.

On the other hand, the Valkyries have a league-worst shooting efficiency of 37.5% and only score 74.4 points per game (12th).

The Valkyries and the Sparks are pretty evenly matched defensively, with the Valkyries giving up 82.9 points per game while the Sparks allow 83.7. However, Golden State leads in rebounds with 35 per game (6th), while Los Angeles trails with 32.2 (12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Sparks will face the Golden State Valkyries in an epic WNBA game on June 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date June 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is scoring 21.6 points per game, with a field goal percentage of 40.0% and an 86.0% free-throw line percentage.

Azura Stevens has been averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, with 7.7 on defense.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player I njury I njury status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Golden State Valkyries team news

Veronica Burton is shooting an amazing 89.2% from her free-throw line and 37.7% from the field, scoring 12.6 points per game.

Janelle Salaun averages 6.2 rebounds per game, with 4.8 coming on defense.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Los Angeles Sparks and Golden State Valkyries head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries is anticipated to be fiercely contested based on their previous three head-to-head meetings. The Sparks showed their ability to win both close games and decisive ones by winning two of their last three games, including a close 83-82 triumph on May 7 and a commanding 84-67 victory on May 17. On May 24, nevertheless, the Valkyries recovered with a thrilling 82-73 victory, indicating that they had made some significant changes. Golden State's recent victory and impressive rebounding presence could help them level the season series if they continue to apply defensive pressure and take advantage of second-chance opportunities, even though the Sparks have been more reliable offensively.

Date Results May 24, 2025 Valkyries 82-73 Sparks May 17, 2025 Sparks 84-67 Valkyries May 07, 2025 Sparks 83-82 Valkyries

