How to watch today’s Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks are set to host the Seattle Storm to begin the thrilling WNBA battle on June 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm come into this game trying to rebound from previous losses—the Sparks fell 78-101 to the Lynx, and the Storm were defeated 70-76 by the Valkyries.

The Sparks are statistically superior in terms of scoring (83.4 points per game vs. 80.6 points) and grabbing rebounds (33.2 points per game vs. 31.4 points per game), but they are not particularly effective on defense, giving up the second-highest number of points per game (86.0).

The Storm, meanwhile, have a more effective offense with a 46.8% field goal rate (third in the league) and a stronger defense, giving up just 79.0 points per game, even though they are ranked lower in terms of points and boards.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date June 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum averages 20.9 points per game, has a remarkable 89.0% free-throw shooting percentage, and a 38.4% field goal percentage.

Azura Stevens has been averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, which includes 7.1 defensive and 1.6 offensive rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player I njury I njury status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins is shooting 81.5% from the free-throw line and 44.5% from the field, scoring 18.1 points per game.

Nneka Ogwumike dominates the glass, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, with 1.6 offensive and 6.9 defensive.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The Seattle Storm have won four of their previous five meetings with the Los Angeles Sparks, despite losing the opening game in May 2024. The Storm have routinely outscored the Sparks, scoring 90 points or more in three of those victories and executing their offense better. Even though the Sparks won their first meeting by a slim margin of 84-79, they have had trouble stopping Seattle's offensive attack ever since. Seattle may have the advantage in this clash once more if this trend holds true, given their recent confidence and capacity for a good game closing.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Storm 90-87 Sparks Sep 12, 2024 Storm 90-82 Sparks Jul 17, 2024 Storm 89-83 Sparks Jun 12, 2024 Storm 95-79 Sparks May 05, 2024 Sparks 84-79 Storm

