How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks are ready to host the Minnesota Lynx to start the highly anticipated WNBA game on May 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Sparks will face the Lynx after Kelsey Plum scored 37 points in the Sparks' 84-67 victory over the Valkyries.

The Sparks had a poor season overall last year, going 8-32, with a 5-15 record in the Western Conference. They made 28.1 field goals and averaged 19.7 assists every game.

The Lynx, meanwhile, had a successful 2024–25 season, finishing 30-10 overall and 14-6 against opponents in the Western Conference. With 28.3 points in the paint, 11.2 points from fast breaks, and 18.2 points off turnovers, Minnesota scored 82.0 points per game.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The exciting WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx will happen on May 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date May 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum led the team with 37 points while shooting 57.9% from the field and converting all of her free throws.

Dearica Hamby controlled the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds, with 8 on defense.

Odyssey Sims controlled the offense, giving out six assists and making only one turnover during 31 minutes of action.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player I njury I njury status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier led the team with 34 points, hitting 57.1% from the field and 100% from her free-throw line.

Jessica Shepard pulled down eight rebounds, three of which came off the offensive glass.

Courtney Williams recorded nine assists.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have crushed the Los Angeles Sparks in their last five meetings, winning four of five games, with three by double digits. With a decisive 86-62 victory on June 6, 2024, the Lynx demonstrated their offensive prowess and held their own in tight games, such as their 73-70 triumph on July 21, 2023. The overall pattern indicates the Lynx have had the advantage both offensively and defensively, even though the Sparks were able to finish the run with a convincing 68-51 victory on September 20, 2024. Los Angeles will need to duplicate their most recent achievements and strengthen their defense to be competitive, while the Lynx could come into the upcoming game having a psychological advantage and a game plan that has consistently worked against the Sparks, if past history is any guide.

Date Results Sep 20, 2024 Sparks 68-51 Lynx Jul 10, 2024 Lynx 82-67 Sparks Jun 15, 2024 Lynx 81-76 Sparks Jun 06, 2024 Lynx 86-62 Sparks Jul 21, 2023 Lynx 73-70 Sparks

