How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks (2-3) and the Atlanta Dream (3-2) will happen on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Sparks defeated the Chicago Sky 91-78, and the Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun 79-55 during their last game.

The Dream led the league with 41.0 rebounds per game, while the Sparks possessed a league-low 31.2.

Los Angeles has, however, been marginally more effective offensively, shooting 42.6% from the field as opposed to Atlanta's 40.5%.

Both teams are in the top five in terms of scoring, with the Dream coming in just ahead with 83.8 points and the Sparks averaging 81.8.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an epic WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date May 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is scoring 24.8 points per game on average, shooting a strong 43.2% from the field and an incredible 85.3% from her free-throw line.

Azura Stevens is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game (8.2 defensive and 1.0 offensive).

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player I njury I njury status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is shooting 75.9% from her free-throw line and 44.1% from the field, scoring 19.4 points per game.

Brionna Jones averages 11.6 rebounds per game, with 7.4 defensive and 4.2 offensive rebounds.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordin Canada Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream have recently maintained the upper hand in their last five head-to-head matches, winning the last three by sizable margins, including an overwhelming 80-62 triumph on September 2, 2024. The Los Angeles Sparks, however, showed their ability to fight back by narrowly winning two straight games in August 2023. Although the Sparks have shown themselves resilient and able to close the distance, this history indicates that the Dream now has momentum and a tactical advantage. Anticipate a close game in which Los Angeles's tenacity and shooting effectiveness could eventually determine the result, while Atlanta's recent dominance and fierce rebounding battle could determine the conclusion.

Date Results Sep 02, 2024 Dream 80-62 Sparks Jun 17, 2024 Dream 87-74 Sparks May 16, 2024 Dream 92-81 Sparks Aug 26, 2023 Sparks 83-78 Dream Aug 13, 2023 Sparks 85-74 Dream

