How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks (2-3) and the Atlanta Dream (3-2) will happen on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Sparks defeated the Chicago Sky 91-78, and the Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun 79-55 during their last game.
The Dream led the league with 41.0 rebounds per game, while the Sparks possessed a league-low 31.2.
Los Angeles has, however, been marginally more effective offensively, shooting 42.6% from the field as opposed to Atlanta's 40.5%.
Both teams are in the top five in terms of scoring, with the Dream coming in just ahead with 83.8 points and the Sparks averaging 81.8.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time
The Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an epic WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Date
May 27, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Los Angeles Sparks team news
Kelsey Plum is scoring 24.8 points per game on average, shooting a strong 43.2% from the field and an incredible 85.3% from her free-throw line.
Azura Stevens is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game (8.2 defensive and 1.0 offensive).
Los Angeles Sparks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
Cameron Brink
Knee injury
Out
Rae Burrell
Leg injury
Out
Atlanta Dream team news
Allisha Gray is shooting 75.9% from her free-throw line and 44.1% from the field, scoring 19.4 points per game.
Brionna Jones averages 11.6 rebounds per game, with 7.4 defensive and 4.2 offensive rebounds.
Atlanta Dream injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jordin Canada
Knee injury
Out
Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record
The Atlanta Dream have recently maintained the upper hand in their last five head-to-head matches, winning the last three by sizable margins, including an overwhelming 80-62 triumph on September 2, 2024. The Los Angeles Sparks, however, showed their ability to fight back by narrowly winning two straight games in August 2023. Although the Sparks have shown themselves resilient and able to close the distance, this history indicates that the Dream now has momentum and a tactical advantage. Anticipate a close game in which Los Angeles's tenacity and shooting effectiveness could eventually determine the result, while Atlanta's recent dominance and fierce rebounding battle could determine the conclusion.
Date
Results
Sep 02, 2024
Dream 80-62 Sparks
Jun 17, 2024
Dream 87-74 Sparks
May 16, 2024
Dream 92-81 Sparks
Aug 26, 2023
Sparks 83-78 Dream
Aug 13, 2023
Sparks 85-74 Dream