How to watch today’s Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Sparks will host the Las Vegas Aces to open the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks are on a five-game winning streak going into their next matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks have a 3-10 record compared to Western Conference opponents, despite their recent success. This season, they have been outperformed by an average of 2.3 points per game and are giving up 87.3 points per game. In contrast, the Aces have a 7-7 record in Western Conference games. They shoot 32.5% from beyond the arc and make 8.1 three-pointers a game, which places them in 10th place in the WNBA. Jewell Loyd averages 1.9 threes a game at a 36.0% clip, which places her at the top of the team in long-range shooting.

Los Angeles averages 85.0 points per game, which is 2.4 points greater than the average of 82.6 points given by Las Vegas. The Aces are only shooting 41.8% from the field, though, which is 3.3% less than the 45.1% the Sparks' defense has given up all season.

The teams will face off for the third time this year. The Sparks prevailed 97-89 in their most recent meeting on June 12. Jackie Young had a game-high 34 points for Las Vegas, while Rickea Jackson dominated Los Angeles with 30 points.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Sparks will square off against the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA game on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date July 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Dearica Hamby averages 17.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and eight rebounds per contest.

Kelsey Plum has been scoring 19.7 points per game in her last ten games.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

No injuries

Las Vegas Aces team news

Jackie Young has helped by making 1.3 three-pointers per game over her previous ten games.

A'ja Wilson remains the mainstay of Las Vegas with 9.1 rebounds and 21.6 points per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces' next game could be another fiercely contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head meetings. Three of the last five meetings have been won by the Sparks, including a recent 97-89 triumph on June 12, 2025, in which Rickea Jackson led a potent offensive effort. Even though the Aces defeated the Sparks 96-81 on May 31, they have had trouble keeping up with their scoring threats. Both sides have scored in the 80s or 90s in each of the previous five meetings, suggesting a high-scoring contest is expected. Given that both teams are capable of spectacular performances and are aware of one another's tendencies, the outcome of this game may depend on which team executes better in the closing minutes.

Date Results Jun 12, 2025 Sparks 97-89 Aces May 31, 2025 Aces 96-81 Sparks Aug 19, 2024 Aces 87-71 Sparks Jul 06, 2024 Sparks 98-93 Aces Jun 10, 2024 Sparks 96-92 Aces

