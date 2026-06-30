Spain's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match details, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Spain may have made a sluggish start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde, but the 2010 global soccer kings have got their act together since and now that they've reached the knockout stages, they'll be looking to go through the gears and ramp up their efforts.
Following that shock goalless draw in their tournament opener, La Roja slotted four past Saudi Arabia, thanks to Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, and clinched a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in one of the standout clashes of the group stages.
Next up for Luis de la Fuente' flamboyant array of stars, it's a Round of 32 encounter against Austria at SoFi Stadium on Thursday (July 2).
Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Spain between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.
Spain World Cup 2026 fixtures and results
Date
Fixture (local KO time)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Monday, June 15
Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
0-0
Sunday, June 21
Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Spain won 4-0
Friday, June 26
Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST)
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Spain won 1-0
Thursday, July 2
Spain vs Austria (12pm PT)
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Spain's path to the World Cup 2026 Final
As Spain finished top of Group H, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.
If Spain beat Austria, they will face either Portugal or Croatia in Dallas during the Round of 16. If an Iberian Derby clash with Portugal does happen, it will be the first time that Spain have met Portugal at the World Cup since that stunning 3-3 group stage draw in 2018, in which Ronaldo completed a hat-trick (and grabbed a vital equaliser) with a sublime free-kick in the 88th minute.
Following the Round of 16, it could be USA or Belgium in the quarter-finals, France or Morocco in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/Mexico/England in the Final.
Date (local KO time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
July 2 (12pm PT)
Round of 32
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Spain vs Austria
July 6 (2pm CDT)
Round of 16
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Match 93: vs Portugal or Croatia
July 10 (12pm PT)
Quarter-Finals
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Match 98: vs Winner Match 94
July 14 (2pm CDT)
Semi-Finals
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Match 101: vs Winner Match 97
July 19 (3pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Match 104: vs Winner Match 102
Group H - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
Spain
3
2
1
0
5
0
+5
7
Qualified
2nd
Cape Verde
3
0
3
0
2
2
0
3
Qualified
3rd
Uruguay
3
0
2
1
3
4
-1
2
Eliminated
4th
Saudi Arabia
3
0
2
1
1
5
-4
2
Eliminated
How to buy Spain World Cup tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Spain World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.
Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.
FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:
Dates
Stage / Category
Official Price Range
Secondary Market Estimated Range
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)
$225 – $540
$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)
June 28 - July 3
Round of 32 (Standard Venues)
$225 – $540
$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)
July 4 – July 7
Round of 16
$240 – $640
$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)
July 9 – July 11
Quarter-finals
$450 – $1,775
$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)
July 14 – July 15
Semi-finals
$930 – $3,295
$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)
July 18
Third Place Play-off
$250 – $800
$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)
July 19
FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)
$1,490 – $7,875
$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)
Who is in the Spain World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
David Raya
Arsenal
Joan García
Barcelona
Unai Simón
Athletic Bilbao
Defenders
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
Eric García
Barcelona
Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Bilbao
Marcos Llorente
Atletico Madrid
Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
Marc Pubill
Atletico Madrid
Midfielders
Álex Baena
Atletico Madrid
Gavi
Barcelona
Mikel Merino
Arsenal
Pedri
Barcelona
Rodri
Manchester City
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Martín Zubimendi
Arsenal
Forwards
Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
Víctor Muñoz
Osasuna
Dani Olmo
Barcelona
Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad
Yéremy Pino
Crystal Palace
Ferran Torres
Barcelona
Nico Williams
Athletic Bilbao
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Shop: Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits
Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kits have a fresh yet tradition-rich identity. adidas delivers a set rooted in the nation’s footballing DNA, combining classic colour cues with modern detailing ahead of La Roja’s campaign in North America.
Spain’s home jersey for the 2026 World Cup brings a contemporary polish to one of world football’s most recognisable colourways. A clean red base forms the backdrop for thin repeating yellow pinstripes, inspired directly by the Spanish flag and the national crest. On the back of the neck, the word “ESPAÑA” is printed, as a subtle but meaningful touch designed to carry the spirit of the nation into every match.
Adidas pairs the shirt with navy shorts trimmed in red and yellow, and navy socks that continue the national colour palette, creating a cohesive head-to-toe look that blends tradition with modern performance tech.
How to watch Spain matches with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.
By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.