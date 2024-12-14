How to watch South Carolina vs South Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAAW game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the South Florida Bulls, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are scheduled to meet the South Florida Bulls to start a thrilling NCAAW action on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a big statistical edge over the South Florida Bulls going into their next game. The Gamecocks' offense is stronger than South Florida's, getting 80.6 points each game as opposed to 60.5 for the Bulls. Their better field goal rate of 46.1% compared to 39.6% for the South Florida Bulls is another sign of this.

South Carolina also has a huge advantage on the boards, grabbing 39.6 per game compared to the Bulls' 33.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Florida Bulls NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Florida Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the South Florida Bulls in an electrifying NCAAW action on December 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the South Florida Bulls live on:

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Florida Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

Te-Hina Paopao is a good scorer, scoring 11.8 points each game on a great 50.5% hitting from the field.

Chloe Kitts wins most of the rebounds (8.8 per game), and she is strong on both ends, adding 3.4 offensive boards and 5.3 defensive boards.

Maddy McDaniel averages 3.1 assists and 0.5 turnovers in 16.9 minutes a game.

South Florida Bulls team news

Sammie Puisis scored 13.5 points per game, shooting a strong 39.7% from the field, and making 100% of her free throws.

Carla Brito averages 7.5 rebounds each game, with 3.1 offensive rebounds and 4.4 defense rebounds.

Mama Dembele helps the offense with 5.1 assists and 2.9 turnovers in 30.5 minutes.

