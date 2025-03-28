How to watch today's South Carolina vs Maryland NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Maryland NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

One of the marquee matchups in Friday's Sweet 16 will see South Carolina go head-to-head with Maryland in a battle for a spot in the Elite Eight.

The top-seeded Gamecocks punched their ticket to this stage with victories over Tennessee Tech in the opening round and Indiana in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Terrapins booked their place after edging past Alabama in a pulsating, double-overtime thriller in the second round.

For a change, South Carolina didn’t steamroll past their opponent as they so often have this season. Dawn Staley's squad actually found itself trailing Indiana at halftime, but Chloe Kitts stepped up when it mattered, delivering 10 second-half points to help the Gamecocks turn things around and secure a double-digit victory.

As for Maryland, exhaustion could be a real factor. The Terps were pushed to their limits by Alabama, needing two extra periods to finally shake off the Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth contest was one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the women’s tournament, and with just a short turnaround, it remains to be seen if Maryland can recover in time to challenge South Carolina.

South Carolina vs Maryland: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch South Carolina vs Maryland on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Terps on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, with a broadcast crew of Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter). The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

A pivotal piece in Dawn Staley's setup, Chloe Kitts has been a force on the boards, leading South Carolina with 7.9 rebounds per game while contributing 10.1 points and 2.1 assists per contest. A consistent presence in the lineup, she's started all 34 games this season and delivered a 10-point, 11-rebound performance in the win over Indiana.

The Gamecocks' top scorer Joyce Edwards at 13.2 points per game, Edwards has made an instant impact in her debut season. She thrives inside, shooting 55% from two-point range while averaging 4.9 rebounds per game. Despite her dominance in the paint, she has only attempted three shots from beyond the arc all year.

Now in her second year with South Carolina after transferring from Oregon, Te-Hina Paopao brings veteran leadership to the backcourt. She's putting up 9.7 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game, while boasting an efficient 44.8% shooting percentage from the field and knocking down 37.1% from three.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

Maryland punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 after a dramatic double-overtime victory over Alabama on Monday. Trailing by 17 points in the second half, the Terrapins mounted a furious comeback, with Sarah Te-Biasu drilling a clutch three-pointer in the final moments to force overtime.

Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker responded by calmly sinking three free throws with 0.7 seconds left in OT, pushing the game into a second extra period. Barker exploded for a career-best 45 points, setting a program record, but Maryland's sharp ball movement and efficiency at the stripe ultimately sealed the win.

Te-Biasu finished with 26 points, four assists, and six rebounds, while Shyanne Sellers poured in 28 points, going 9-for-9 from the foul line.

Now, South Carolina's defense must be ready for Kaylene Smikle, Maryland's top scoring threat. The guard averages 17.8 points per game, ranking No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 61 nationally. She put up 21 points in the first-round win over Norfolk State and followed it up with 24 against Alabama.

