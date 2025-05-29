How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Chicago Sky will host the Dallas Wings to start the thrilling WNBA game on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Wings are facing the Sky after Paige Bueckers scored 21 points in the Wings' 109-87 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall and had a 6-14 home record the previous season. The Sky averaged 13.1 turnovers, 7.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.

Dallas had difficulties last season as well, finishing with a 9-31 overall record and a meager 2-18 road record. With 14.7 points at the free-throw line with 18.9 points from beyond the arc, the Wings scored 84.2 points per game.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Sky will take on the Dallas Wings in an epic WNBA game on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date May 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins is scoring 12.3 points on average each game, making 42.9% of field goals, and a remarkable 81.3% of free throws.

Angel Reese leads the squad in rebounds with 14.0 per game, which includes 7.5 defensive and 6.5 offensive rebounds.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 31.0 minutes, committing 2.5 turnovers, and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 14.6 points on average each game, shooting 41.7% from the field, and making 79.2% of her free throws.

Myisha Hines-Allen is grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game, with 1.4 coming from the offensive side and 5.6 from the defensive side.

Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Chicago Sky has a definite advantage over the Dallas Wings based on the last five meetings, having won four of them. The Sky most recently defeated the Wings 92-77 on September 9, 2024, capping back-to-back victories in June and May in which they continuously kept the Wings below 75 points. On May 16, 2024, Dallas did pull off a noteworthy 87-79 victory, demonstrating their ability to compete when the offense is clicking. However, the Sky might have the advantage going into this game again, given Chicago's previous domination and capacity to control the tempo, particularly defensively. Chicago is expected to continue its winning streak unless Dallas can establish consistency on both sides of the court and build on standout efforts like Paige Bueckers' most recent 21-point performance.

Date Results Sep 09, 2024 Sky 92-77 Wings Jun 20, 2024 Sky 83-72 Wings May 19, 2024 Sky 83-74 Wings May 16, 2024 Wings 87-79 Sky Aug 07, 2023 Sky 104-96 Wings

