How to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Sky are scheduled to face the Seattle Storm to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Chicago Sky are hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

Chicago has a 4-6 home record and is second within the Eastern Conference in rebounding, with an average of 36.6 boards per game, and Angel Reese leading the way at 12.5 rebounds per game. In contrast, Seattle has a 6-5 road record and ranks seventh within the Western Conference in terms of offensive rebounds per game (7.0). With an average of 2.3, Ezi Magbegor leads the group in that category.

The Sky's offensive average is 77.6 points per game, which is marginally less than the 78.5 points Seattle gives up. Seattle can take advantage of the fact that the Storm score 80.2 points per game while Chicago concedes 86.5.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Sky will take on the Seattle Storm in an exciting WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date July 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Chicago Sky team news

Angel Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds each game.

Rachel Banham has contributed 11.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over the past ten games.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Seattle Storm team news

Erica Wheeler has been making 2.0 three-pointers each game over her last ten games.

Nneka Ogwumike averages 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Storm.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm game could be strongly contested based on their last five head-to-head records. The Storm won the most recent meeting on July 8, 2024, by a commanding 84-71 margin. Although the Sky dominated in August of last year with consecutive victories, including a resounding 102-79 triumph, Seattle has improved this season and has won two of their three meetings in 2024. Seattle may have a tiny advantage going into this game given the recent shift in momentum in their favor, but the Sky's propensity to respond, particularly at home, might keep the game tight.

Date Results Jul 08, 2024 Storm 84-71 Sky Jul 06, 2024 Sky 88-84 Storm May 29, 2024 Storm 77-68 Sky Aug 28, 2023 Sky 90-85 Storm Aug 23, 2023 Sky 102-79 Storm

