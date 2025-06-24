How to watch today’s Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks is set to take place on June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks hope to end their three-game losing run.
Chicago's home record this season is 1-4, reflecting their struggles. The Sky average 35.3 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the Eastern Conference. Angel Reese leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game.
In contrast, the Sparks are 3-4 away from home and 3-5 when games are decided by double digits. Los Angeles gives up 9.6 three-pointers a game from beyond the arc, but Chicago only gives up 6.3, which is 3.3 less than what the Sparks usually give up. L.A.'s offensive threes average 8.3 per game, which is still less than the 11.2 the Sky often permit.
The two teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Sparks defeated them 91-78 in their last meeting on May 25, with Kelsey Plum scoring 28 points.
Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time
The Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks will meet in an epic WNBA game on June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|June 24, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Wintrust Arena
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Chicago Sky team news
Angel Reese leads the Sky in multiple categories, scoring 10.8 points, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Ariel Atkins has scored 15.3 points per game in her last ten games.
Chicago Sky injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Courtney Vandersloot
|SCL injury
|Out for Season
Los Angeles Sparks team news
Azura Stevens is contributing 13.4 points, 1.6 steals, and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Sparks.
Kelsey Plum has averaged 17.0 points over her last ten games.
Los Angeles Sparks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|F, Cameron Brink
|Knee injury
|Out
|G, Rae Burrell
|Leg injury
|Out
Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record
The Chicago Sky have a definite advantage against the Los Angeles Sparks based on their last five head-to-head meetings, having won four of them. The Sky defeated the Sparks by a single point in August 2023, won close games in August and September of 2024, and won 83-73 in May 2024. However, the Sparks made a breakthrough with a commanding 91-78 victory in their most recent meeting on May 26, 2025, which might indicate a change in momentum. Los Angeles might enter this game with more confidence after that victory, but considering Chicago's previous success in the series generally, another close and intense contest is probably in order.
|Date
|Results
|May 26 2025
|Sparks 91-78 Sky
|Sep 07, 2024
|Sky 92-78 Sparks
|Aug 18, 2024
|Sky 90-86 Sparks
|May 31, 2024
|Sky 83-73 Sparks
|Aug 30, 2023
|Sky 76-75 Sparks