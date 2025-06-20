How to watch Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on June 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Chicago just lost to the Washington Mystics 72-79, and Phoenix is coming off an 89-81 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Mercury are ahead in both scoring and defense, averaging 79.8 points per game (8th) and giving up just 77.4 (5th) as opposed to the Sky's 75.3 points (12th) and 86.3 points (10th).

Chicago's field goal percentage is 41.2%, while Phoenix's is 42.2%, giving them a tiny advantage in shooting efficiency.

The Sky dominate the boards, finishing third in the league with 36.3 rebounds per game; however, Phoenix has a lower average of 33.1 rebounds (11th).

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to meet in an epic WNBA battle on June 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date June 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins is shooting 76.5% from the free-throw line and 42.6% from the field, scoring 12.6 points on average per game.

Angel Reese dominates the boards, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game (4.5 offensive and 7.2 defensive).

Chicago Sky injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Moriah Jefferson Leg injury Out G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally shoots 81.6% from the free-throw line and 39.7% from the field, averaging 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 31.3 minutes per game, contributing 9.3 assists and 3.9 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Megan McConnell Knee injury Out

Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have won four straight games against the Chicago Sky since July 2023, demonstrating their dominance in the current series based on the teams' last five head-to-head records. Phoenix's 94-89 victory over Chicago in their most recent meeting on May 28, 2025, demonstrated their steady offensive potency. The Mercury had previously won by a wide margin of 5 to 20 points, demonstrating their ability to manage the game's tempo and take advantage of Chicago's defensive weaknesses. The Sky's most recent triumph was a 104-85 thumping in July 2023, almost two years ago, but Phoenix has since consistently outperformed them. The Mercury could regain the lead in light of this trend, particularly if their attack keeps improving and the Sky are unable to tighten their defense.

Date Results May 28, 2025 Mercury 94-89 Sky Sep 16, 2024 Mercury 93-88 Sky Aug 19, 2024 Mercury 86-68 Sky Aug 16, 2024 Mercury 85-65 Sky Jul 31, 2023 Sky 104-85 Mercury

