How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday welcome fellow South Yorkshire strugglers Rotherham United to Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday for what will be Danny Rohl's first home match in charge of the Owls.

And it’s a crucial one for the German boss, who has lost his opening two games in charge. Last weekend, the Owls lost 1-0 at Watford before suffering a 3-0 thrashing at Plymouth Argyle in midweek. The hosts head into the Yorkshire derby already 11 points adrift of safety and are in desperate need of three points.

Rotherham, meanwhile, claimed an impressive 2-0 morale-booster win over Coventry City in the midweek, a result that reduced their deficit to five points with a couple of games in hand over 21st-place Huddersfield Town.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00am EDT Venue: Hillsborough Stadium

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Given the nature of Wednesday's dismal defeat to Plymouth last time out, head coach Rohl would want to tinker his starting XI, with Will Vaulks and Jeff Hendrick both vying for a place in midfield. They have not scored a goal for six matches so Michael Smith could be restored to the front line, with Lee Gregory making way, while Reece James could replace out-of-form Akin Famewo at left-back.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Dawson; James, Iorfa, Diaby, Famewo; Musaba, Vaulks, Bannan, Buckley; Windass, Smith

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vazquez, Bernard Defenders: Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass Forwards: Gassama, Musaba, Wilks, Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory

Rotherham team news

Rotherham are hopeful experienced full-back Lee Peltier can recover from a knock and continue to fill-in at centre-back in the absence of Grant Hall, Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett. With a growing injury list, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will make minimal changes to his starting XI.

Rotherham United possible XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Peltier, Bramall; Rathbone, Tiehi, Cafu; Onyedinma, Hugill, Revan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Blackett, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Clucas, Ferguson, Onyedinma Forwards: Green, Appiah, Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, McGukin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/2/22 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Rotherham EFL League One 21/8/21 Rotherham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL League One 4/3/21 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Rotherham EFL Championship 29/10/20 Rotherham 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship 29/8/19 Rotherham 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Cup

