How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will welcome Middlesbrough to Bramall Lane for a Championship encounter on Wednesday.

The hosts are five points behind current leaders Leeds United, while Boro can push their way into the play-off spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster, Kieffer Moore, Jamie Shackleton and Femi Seriki are all ruled out by injuries.

Having made his club debut last time out, Rob Holding may start on the bench once again as Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic are likely to keep their place at the heart of defense.

January signing Hamza Choudhury could win the nod over Sydie Peck to form the midfield pivot with Vinicius Souza, while Callum O'Hare, Rhian Brewster and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi battle for places in attack.

Middlesbrough team news

The visitors have a lengthy injury list that includes Seny Dieng, Anfernee Dijksteel, Darragh Lenihan, Jonny Howson, Riley McGree and Ben Doak.

Arriving on a loan deal from Sevilla, Kelechi Iheanacho could be handed his debut at the tip of attack, especially after Emmanuel Latte Lath's departure in the January window.

With Aidan Morris and Hayden Hackney in the middle, Morgan Whittaker, Delano Burgzorg and Finn Azaz are likely to line up behind Iheanacho.

