Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks gear up for an exciting showdown in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington State.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington State

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seahawks saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against the Packers, failing to cover the spread for the first time in five games. Tied with Los Angeles atop the NFC West, the Seahawks face mounting pressure to keep their playoff hopes alive, particularly with Geno Smith battling a knee injury. Backup quarterback Sam Howell stepped in during the last game but struggled, completing just 36% of his passes for 24 yards and one interception.

Seattle's offense averages 22.5 points per game, alongside 240.4 passing yards and 94.3 rushing yards. Prior to his exit, Geno Smith completed 79% of his passes for 149 yards and one interception. In relief, Zach Charbonnet contributed eight catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba added 10 receptions for 83 yards.

Smith is expected to suit up this weekend, which bodes well for the Seahawks’ chances. He’s completing 69.9% of his passes this season, tallying 3,623 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Defensively, Seattle has been solid, surrendering 22 points per game, and will need a strong effort to counter Minnesota’s high-octane attack.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck J. Reed Free Safety Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Doubtful Knee J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Russell Tight End Out Foot K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Bradford Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle J. Sheriff Linebacker Out Undisclosed J. Peters Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

Minnesota Vikings team news

Minnesota's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 26.1 points per game while racking up 238.2 passing yards and 113.2 rushing yards per contest. Sam Darnold has been a standout performer, completing 68.4% of his throws for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, Aaron Jones leads the charge with 893 rushing yards and four scores, while Justin Jefferson has hauled in 75 receptions for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, the Vikings have held their ground, allowing just 18.5 points per game. They’ll aim to replicate their disciplined showing from the win over Chicago to keep their streak alive.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Out Concussion Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Injured Reserve Hand F. Moreau Cornerback Out Hip H. Smith Safety Questionable Foot I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed J. Kunaszyk Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Ham Fullback Questionable Ankle

