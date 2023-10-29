Santos Laguna vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Juárez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna and FC Juarez will square off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday as we head towards the business end of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign.

The hosts come into this encounter off the back of successive defeats at the hands of Club America (4-3) and Club Leon (2-0). Currently sitting in 14th place, four points off the 10th and final playoff position in the table, Pablo Repetto's side desperately need a win here to keep their chances of advancing to the playoffs alive.

As for the visitors, FC Juarez were the runners-up at one stage, but a poor run of results has seen them fall off the cliff, and they now find themselves outside the automatic qualification places. However, the Braves' 3-2 midweek victory over Atletico St. Louis has put them firmly back in contention, currently occupying ninth spot with 18 points after 13 rounds.

Santos Laguna vs Juárez kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:05pm ET/ 6:05pm PT Venue: Estadio Nuevo Corona

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Juárez online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ViX+. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will not be able to call upon right-back Ismael Govea (knee), while 28-year-old centre-back Matheus Doria is also touch and go with a foot issue.

Santos Laguna possible XI: C. Lopez; R. Lopez, H. Rodriguez, R. Prieto, Campos; E. Rodriguez, Cervantes, Aquino, Vargas, Brunetta; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Juárez team news

FC Juarez will be without the services of right-winger Manuel Castro (ACL), who has been sidelined since December last year. Meanwhile, Oscar Ortega (groin) and Diego Valoyes (groin) should not return until next month either.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Mosquera, Paez, Cruz; Heredia, Garcia; Chavez, Hurtado, Saucedo; Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Valdez Defenders: Ortega, Mosquera, Rodríguez, Vukcevic, Campillo, Cruz, Garcia, Nevarez, Reyes, Juárez Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Oliva, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Saucedo, Zapata, Garcia, Salas, Osuna, Carmona, Orozco Forwards: Ormeño, Santos, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/2/23 Juarez 3-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX Clausura 19/9/22 Santos Laguna 2-0 Juarez Liga MX Apertura 19/2/22 Juarez 0-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX Clausura 30/8/21 Santos Laguna 2-0 Juarez Liga MX Apertura 1/3/21 Santos Laguna 3-2 Juarez Liga MX Clausura

