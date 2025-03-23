Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Mary's vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The seventh-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels (29-5) are set for a highly anticipated second-round showdown against the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8) on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary’s secured its spot in the Round of 32 after edging past Vanderbilt 59-56 in a hard-fought first-round battle. The Gaels dominated the West Coast Conference during the regular season, finishing with a stellar 17-1 record to claim the league title. However, their quest for a WCC Tournament championship fell short with a loss to Gonzaga in the final. Under longtime head coach Randy Bennett, who has led the program since 2001-02, Saint Mary’s has built a reputation as a perennial contender. This marks the Gaels’ fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and their 11th since 2005.

Alabama, meanwhile, flexed its offensive muscle in a 90-81 victory over Robert Morris to advance. The Crimson Tide wrapped up SEC play in third place with a 13-5 record, finishing just behind Florida and archrival Auburn in the standings. Known for their high-octane offense, Alabama led the nation in scoring this season and remains one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Saint Mary's Gaels vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Saint Mary's Gaels vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Saint Mary's Gaels vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gaels and the Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Saint Mary's Gaels team news & key performers

For Saint Mary's, Augustas Marciulionis orchestrates the offense, leading the team with 14.2 points and six assists per game. Mitchell Saxen dominates the glass, pulling down a team-best eight rebounds while contributing 10.7 points per outing. Mikey Lewis is the Gaels’ most reliable threat from beyond the arc, averaging 1.7 made three-pointers per game. Defensively, Marciulionis sets the tone with 1.3 steals per contest, while Saxen serves as the team’s top rim protector with 1.3 blocks per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide news & key performers

Mark Sears serves as the engine for Alabama's attack, pacing the squad with 18.8 points and five assists per game. Grant Nelson provides a strong presence in the paint, averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds along with 11.6 points per contest. Aden Holloway is Alabama’s most prolific shooter from long range, knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Labaron Philon leads the team in steals (1.3 per game), while Nelson anchors the interior with 1.2 blocks per contest.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage