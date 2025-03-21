How to watch today's Saint Mary’s Gaels vs Vanderbilt Commodores basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Mary’s vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A first-round clash in the NCAA Tournament will see the No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-5) square off against the No. 10 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (20-12) on Friday at Rocket Arena.

Saint Mary’s enters March Madness following a strong campaign that saw them finish atop the West Coast Conference standings. However, their momentum took a hit in the WCC Tournament final, where they suffered a 58-51 defeat to Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt comes in as the No. 10 seed after a rollercoaster season in the SEC, where they finished 12th in the standings. The Commodores' conference tournament run was cut short in the opening round, falling 79-72 to Texas.

Saint Mary’s Gaels vs Vanderbilt Commodores basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Gaels and the Commodores will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Saint Mary’s Gaels vs Vanderbilt Commodores basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gaels and the Commodores on:

TV Channel: truTV

truTV Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Saint Mary’s Gaels team news & key performers

The Gaels are led by Augustas Marciulionis, who serves as the team’s floor general while averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 assists per game. Paulius Murauskas controls the glass, hauling in a team-best 8.0 rebounds per contest while contributing 12.5 points per game.

From beyond the arc, Mikey Lewis provides Saint Mary’s with a reliable deep threat, knocking down an average of 1.7 three-pointers per game. Marciulionis also makes an impact defensively, leading the Gaels with 1.4 steals per game, while Mitchell Saxen protects the rim with a team-high 1.3 blocks per contest.

Vanderbilt Commodores news & key performers

For Vanderbilt, Jason Edwards spearheads the offence, averaging a team-leading 17.1 points per game. Devin anchors the Commodores in the paint, posting 7.9 rebounds per game to go along with 10.3 points and 1.0 assists per contest.

A.J. Hoggard is Vanderbilt’s primary facilitator, dishing out 4.7 assists per game while also chipping in 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing. Tyler Nickel is the squad’s most consistent perimeter shooter, leading the team with 2.4 three-pointers per contest.

On defence, Tyler paces Vanderbilt with 1.7 steals per game, while McGlockton provides a shot-blocking presence, rejecting 1.1 shots per contest.

