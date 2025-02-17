How to watch today’s Rutgers vs Northwestern NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Northwestern NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are scheduled to battle with the Northwestern Wildcats to start an electrifying NCAAW game on February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Scarlet Knights are outperformed by 2.9 points a game and have a 9-8 mark at home, giving up an average of about 70.8 points every game. The Wildcats, on the other hand, have had a difficult season and are 1-11 in conference competition. But Northwestern's ball movement is excellent; they rank third throughout the Big Ten having 18.1 assists each game, with Caroline Lau leading the way with 5.8.

Northwestern allows 74.0 points per game, 6.1 more than Rutgers' average of 67.9 points. In comparison to Rutgers, which allows 6.9 three-pointers per game, Northwestern shoots 3.9 three-pointers per game.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other in Big Ten games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in an epic NCAAW game on February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Jersey Mike’s Arena, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike’s Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Northwestern Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Destiny Adams has been earning 17.5 points a game over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller scores an average of 18.7 points every game.

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Melanie Daley is setting up 11.9 points with 3.1 assists in the last ten games.

Caileigh Walsh is scoring 11.5 points each game on average.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Northwestern Wildcats head-to-head record

This game could be quite competitive based on the five prior meetings between Rutgers and Northwestern. Three of the previous five meetings have been won by Rutgers, including a tight victory of 63-60 in February 2024 and a 79-72 victory against Northwestern on the 30th of January 2025. But Northwestern has been resilient, defeating Rutgers 65-53 in March of 2023 and 79-78 in February 2022. The majority of the meetings between the two sides have been decided by slim margins, and they frequently engaged in close games. Rutgers might have the advantage given the current trends, particularly with their impressive home record, but Northwestern's capacity to compete in close games might make for an intriguing matchup.

Date Results Jan 30, 2025 Rutgers 79-72 Northwestern Feb 16, 2024 Rutgers 63-60 Northwestern Mar 06, 2023 Northwestern 65-53 Rutgers Jan 12, 2023 Rutgers 65-62 Northwestern Feb 02, 2022 Northwestern 79-78 Rutgers

More NBA news and coverage