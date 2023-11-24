Rotherham vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Rotherham and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will be aiming to strengthen their place in the top three in the Championship when they take on Rotherham on Friday.

On a three-game winning run following a 2-1 result against Plymouth Argyle, the Whites are eight points off joint leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town while Southampton and Preston North End are close on their tail.

On the other hand, on a four-game winless run and having last suffered a 5-0 loss at Watford, Rotherham are rooted in the bottom-three places.

Rotherham vs Leeds kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

The Championship match between Rotherham and Leeds will be played at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 24 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rotherham vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Cafu is in line to replace the injured Sam Clucas in midfield.

Daniel Ayala should be set to start at the back, while Georgie Kelly is available to feature in attack.

Played 90 minutes for Jamaica in the international break, Dexter Lembikisa will need a once-over.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Morrison, Ayala, Revan; Rathbone, Tiehi, Cafu; Kelly, Nombe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Blackett, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres Forwards: Eaves, Hugill, Green, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin

Leeds team news

With Wtim Byram out injured, Junior Firpo is likely to start at left-back.

It would depend on Ethan Ampadu's fitness after the midfielder turned up on Wales international duty on Tuesday, while Luke Ayling and moving Archie Gray stand by.

Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Hjelde, Spence, Ayling, Dallas Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 26, 2019 Rotherham United 1-2 Leeds United Championship August 18, 2018 Leeds United 2-0 Rotherham United Championship January 2, 2017 Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United Championship November 26, 2016 Rotherham United 1-2 Leeds United Championship April 2, 2016 Rotherham United 2-1 Leeds United Championship

