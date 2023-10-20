Rotherham vs Ipswich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Rotherham and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will eye the top spot in the 2023-24 Championship when they take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Friday.

The Tractor Boys had defeated Preston North End 4-2 ahead of the international break, while Rotherham are struggling at the opposite end of the table - with the 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out extending the Millers' winless run to six games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rotherham vs Ipswich kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: New York Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town will be played at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rotherham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will hope that Fred Onyedinma would have recovered from his calf problem, while Jordan Hugill may replace Sam Nombe in the XI.

Having played international football with Jamaica on Monday night, Dexter Lembikisa is likely to start at right-back.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Blackett, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Clucas, McGuckin, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Durose, Ayres Forwards: Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, Green, Appiah

Ipswich team news

Wes Burns, who picked up a knock while on Wales duty, is a doubt for Friday's game. Hence, Kayden Jackson can come in on the right wing.

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna does not have any other injury concerns, and may opt for a similar line-up from the Southampton draw - with Omari Hutchinson starting on the bench again.

Ipswich possible XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Jackson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Humphreys, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jan 7, 2023 Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham United FA Cup Apr 16, 2022 Rotherham United 1-0 Ipswich Town League One Nov 23, 2021 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham United League One Jan 28, 2020 Rotherham United 1-0 Ipswich Town League One Oct 23, 2019 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham United League One

