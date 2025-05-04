How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Houston Rockets are ready to host the Golden State Warriors to begin the thrilling Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round series on May 4, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. This series is knotted at 3-3. The Houston Rockets defeated the Warriors 115-107 in their most recent meeting.

The Rockets are slightly ahead statistically, scoring 106.5 points per game, which ranks them ninth in the league, and limiting opponents to 104.2 points, which is fifth best.

The Warriors, on the other hand, score somewhat less (104.2 points per game, 12th) and give up more (106.5 points per game, 8th).

The Rockets are also more efficient shooters, making 45.3% of the shots (7th) as opposed to Golden State's 42.7% (14th).

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets are scheduled to battle against the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA clash on May 4, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date May 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Rockets team news

Alperen Sengun averages 20.8 points every game and shoots a strong 46.3% from his shots and 63.9% from his free-throw line.

Fred VanVleet is having 1.5 turnovers over 35.2 minutes every game and giving out 5.6 assists a game.

Jalen Green shoots an amazing 81.3% from the line and 42.3% from the field, leading the scoring attack with 21.0 points every game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jock Landale Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, Jae'Sean Tate Ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Jimmy Butler has been averaging 5.6 rebounds every game, of which 2.0 are on the offensive end and 3.6 are on the defensive end.

Stephen Curry averages 24.5 points per game, has an exceptional 93.3% free-throw shooting rate, and a 44.8% field goal percentage.

Draymond Green averages 6.1 rebounds every game, including a solid 5.0 on the defensive end and 1.1 on the offensive end.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Illness Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Houston Rockets have defeated the Golden State Warriors three times in their last five meetings, and have a tiny advantage going into this pivotal Game 7. With a definite offensive edge, Houston won Games 6 and 5 with decisive scores of 115-107 and 131-116, respectively. Earlier in the series, the Warriors had dominated with consecutive victories in Games 3 and 4, however, in the most recent games, their defense found it difficult to hold the Rockets in check. Houston has a solid mental edge and developing rhythm on both sides of the court, as seen by their ability to recover and win two consecutive games under duress. The Rockets might have the advantage in finishing the series away from home if they can continue their recent defensive pressure and shooting performance.

Date Results May 03, 2025 Rockets 115-107 Warriors May 01, 2025 Rockets 131-116 Warriors Apr 29, 2025 Warriors 109-106 Rockets Apr 27, 2025 Warriors 104-93 Rockets Apr 24, 2025 Rockets 109-94 Warriors

