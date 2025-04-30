How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Golden State Warriors to open the high-voltage Game 5 of the first-round Western Conference series on April 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-1 after beating the Rockets 109-106 during their previous game.

Houston has a 31-21 record amongst Western Conference opponents and currently leads the West in rebounds on offense (14.6 per game), with Amen Thompson leading the way with 3.7.

Golden State is fifth across the NBA, averaging 45.4 rebounds per game, and has a 29-23 mark against Western Conference opponents. With 6.1 points per game, Draymond Green leads the Golden State team in scoring.

The Rockets' shooting percentage this season is 45.5% from the field, which is slightly lower than the Warriors' usual shooting percentage of 46.5%. While Houston only allows 12.3 three-pointers a game, Golden State averages 15.4 made three-pointers a game, showing their superiority from beyond the arc.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA battle on April 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date April 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green has contributed 15.4 points and 3.8 assists in the Rockets' last ten games.

Alperen Sengun leads the team with averages of 19.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jae'Sean Tate Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is scoring 24.5 points and dishing out six assists every game for the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler has contributed 16.3 points, 2.2 steals, and 4.2 assists per game over the last ten games.

Golden State Warriors injuries

No injuries

Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors, who have won three of the last four games, including a close 109-106 success on April 29, seem to have the advantage going into Game 5 based on their past five head-to-head meetings.

In two of these victories, they have kept the Rockets below 100 points, demonstrating the importance of their defense. Houston has found it difficult to stay consistent against Golden State's perimeter shooting and rebounding advantage, despite their impressive 109-94 triumph on April 24 and another 106-96 victory previously in the month.

The Warriors will probably try to use their current lead and home-court edge to end the series in Game 5, as they are leading their series 3-1 and have demonstrated their ability to win close games. The Rockets could prolong the series, though, if they can manage the glass and get strong performances from Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Date Results Apr 29, 2025 Warriors 109-106 Rockets Apr 27, 2025 Warriors 104-93 Rockets Apr 24, 2025 Rockets 109-94 Warriors Apr 21, 2025 Warriors 95-85 Rockets Apr 07, 2025 Rockets 106-96 Warriors

