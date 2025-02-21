How to watch today’s Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Rockets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to open a high-voltage NBA action on February 21, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Rockets are 20-13 against teams from their own conference. They also have the most offensive rebounds in the NBA, getting 14.7 each game, and Alperen Sengun grabbing 3.3 of them.

The Timberwolves have an 8-9 mark in one-possession meetings and a 23-14 record in Western Conference contests.

This season, Houston's field goal percentage is 44.6%, which is just lower than Minnesota's 45.6%. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are making 46.0% of their total shots, which is just slightly better compared to the 45.4% Houston allowed its opponents to score.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated NBA game on February 21, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date February 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green has averaged 21.4 points with 3.7 assists every game over his last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun has an average of 18.8 points, and grabs 10.5 rebounds, with 4.9 assists for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Tari Eason Leg injury Day-to-Day PG, Fred VanVleet Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards has averaged 27.5 points along with 5.5 rebounds over his previous 10 games.

Naz Reid is helping the Timberwolves with 14.5 points with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Rudy Gobert Back injury Day-to-Day PG, Mike Conley Finger injury Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Minnesota has defeated Houston four times in the last five matchups, including their most recent meeting on February 7, 2025, when they triumphed 127-114. Additionally, on the 28th of December 2024, the Timberwolves won by a slim margin of 113–112, demonstrating their capacity to perform under pressure. Houston's only win within this time frame was a 117-111 triumph on November 27, 2024. Because of this prior record, Minnesota has dominated, frequently reducing Houston's offensive effectiveness. But the Rockets' potent rebounding, spearheaded by Alperen Sengun, may have a significant role in upsetting Minnesota's flow. Minnesota's attack will probably be led by Anthony Edwards, who is currently scoring well, while Houston will rely on Jalen Green's current scoring run to stay competitive. Minnesota's 8-9 mark in one-possession matchups indicates some vulnerability, which could allow Houston to score late if the game remains tight.

Date Results Feb 07, 2025 Timberwolves 127-114 Rockets Dec 28, 2024 Timberwolves 113-112 Rockets Nov 27, 2024 Rockets 117-111 Timberwolves Apr 03, 2024 Timberwolves 113-106 Rockets Feb 05, 2024 Timberwolves 111-90 Rockets

