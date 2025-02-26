How to watch Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Houston Rockets are set to host the San Antonio Spurs to start a high-voltage NBA battle on February 26, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The offensive outputs of the Rockets and the Spurs are nearly equal, the Rockets score 112.9 points each game (16th in the league), while the Spurs score 112.7 (17th).

On defense, though, Houston has a distinct advantage as they only give up 109.0 points each game, which places them in the fifth spot in the league, while San Antonio gives up 114.5, ranking them 19th.

The Rockets struggle with a field goal percentage of 44.7% (24th), while the Spurs have a small edge in terms of efficiency, hitting 46.0% from the field (18th).

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will battle with the San Antonio Spurs in an exciting NBA game on February 26, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green scores 21.5 points every game, he is only 42.7% accurate from his attempts and 82.9% accurate from his free throw line.

Alperen Şengün is averaging 10.5 rebounds a game, including 3.3 offensively.

Amen Thompson has 1.28 blocks per game.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Fred VanVleet Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Cody Zeller Personal Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Chris Paul averages 8.0 assists each game and only 1.5 turnovers during 28.9 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox contributes to the offense with 24.5 points each game.

Devin Vassell averages 15.3 points, and 3.4 rebounds, with 2.8 assists per game.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Charles Bassey Knee injury Out C, Victor Wembanyama Illness Out for Season

Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Houston Rockets prevailed in four of their past five meetings with the San Antonio Spurs, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. Their most convincing win, a 127-100 thumping on November 7, 2024, demonstrated their offensive dominance over San Antonio. On October 27, the Spurs did win by a slim margin of 109-106, demonstrating their ability to compete when the defense performs well. Houston has the advantage in this game because of their strong defensive record (5th in points permitted) and recent victories over the Spurs. But with Chris Paul's ability to create chances and De'Aaron Fox spearheading San Antonio's offense, the Spurs could maintain their competitiveness if they increase their shooting accuracy and cut down on turnovers.

Date Results Nov 07, 2024 Rockets 127-100 Spurs Oct 29, 2024 Rockets 106-101 Spurs Oct 27, 2024 Spurs 109-106 Rockets Oct 18, 2024 Rockets 129-107 Spurs Mar 13, 2024 Rockets 103-101 Spurs

