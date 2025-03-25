How to watch today’s Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Atlanta Hawks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the Rockets' home turf. Atlanta wants to defeat Houston in order to continue their winning streak of three games.

The Rockets lead the conference in rebounds each game (averaging 48.6) and have a solid home record (26-11). Alperen Sengun leads the team with 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Hawks have a 16–19 road record. With 29.4 assists per game, they are second in the NBA, while Trae Young leads the team with an average of 11.4 assists.

Houston averages 12.4 three-pointers a game, which is 1.7 more than Atlanta's average of 14.1 threes. The Hawks outscored the Rockets' defensive record of 109.1 points per game with an offensive output of 117.6 points per game.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

Date March 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers over his last ten games.

Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 19 points, grabs 10.5 rebounds, and provides 4.9 assists per game.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Reed Sheppard Thumb injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young is scoring 24.1 points and dishing out 11.4 assists a game for the Hawks.

Georges Niang has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Larry Nance Jr. Knee injury Out PF Jacob Toppin Elbow injury Out

Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

Based on their last five head-to-head confrontations, the Rockets and the Hawks are extremely competitive, with Houston capturing two of their last five games, with the last time they met on January 29, 2025, with a tight 100-96 triumph. However, the Hawks demonstrated their offensive prowess in 2024 by winning back-to-back games with scores of 122-113 and 134-127. Atlanta answered with a good 117-107 victory previously that season, while Houston also had a great showing in November of 2022, winning 128-122. The Rockets' ability to control the board and limit Young's influence could determine the outcome of the game, as Young leads Atlanta in scoring and hitting and Alperen Sengun dominates the boards for Houston. Although Atlanta may have an advantage because of their ability to increase the pace and take advantage of their depth in scoring, Houston's home advantage and skill at grabbing rebounds make this a hotly contested game.

Date Results Jan 29, 2025 Rockets 100-96 Hawks Feb 11, 2024 Hawks 122-113 Rockets Dec 21, 2023 Hawks 134-127 Rockets Nov 26, 2022 Rockets 128-122 Hawks Oct 20, 2022 Hawks 117-107 Rockets

