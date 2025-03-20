How to watch Richmond vs Georgia Tech NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Georgia Tech NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 8th-ranked Richmond Spiders will square off against the 9th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NCAA Tournament's opening round on March 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Spiders are 9-4 compared to non-conference competitors and 18-2 in A-10 action. With an average of 30.8 points per game, they are third across the conference in terms of points in the paint, while Rachel Ullstrom contributes 8.0 points down low.

Georgia Tech is 2-2 in one-possession meetings this season and has a 10-10 mark in ACC battles.

Richmond averages 9.4 3-pointers per game, which is 4.3 greater than Georgia Tech's usual 5.1 3-point shooting percentage. The Yellow Jackets, however, shoot 7.9 threes a game, which is 0.9 greater than what Richmond gives up.

Richmond Spiders vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and tip-off time

The Richmond Spiders will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thrilling NCAAW battle on March 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Richmond Spiders vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Richmond Spiders and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets live on:

TV channel: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS Streaming service: Fubo

Richmond Spiders team news

Rachel Ullstrom has averaged 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game over the past ten games.

Maggie Doogan contributes to the Spiders with an average of 16.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Kara Dunn dominates the Yellow Jackets with 5.9 rebounds and 15.8 points per game.

Dani Carnegie has recorded 1.4 made 3-pointers in the past ten games.

