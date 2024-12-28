How to watch Rice vs South Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rice vs South Florida NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Rice Owls will take on the South Florida Bulls to open a thrilling NCAAW game on December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Rice Owls are 7-5 and in seventh place in the American Athletic Conference. The South Florida Bulls are 7-6 and in ninth place in the same conference.

The Owls score more than the Bulls, getting 67.2 points each game as opposed to 61.8 for the Bulls.

Rice beats South Florida in hitting accuracy, with a 41.2 percent field goal rate compared to the Bulls' 40.4%.

Rice Owls vs South Florida Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Rice Owls and the South Florida Bulls will meet in an exciting NCAAW game on December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Tudor Fieldhouse, in Houston, Texas.

Date December 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Tudor Fieldhouse Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Rice Owls vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rice Owls and the South Florida Bulls live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rice Owls vs South Florida Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rice Owls team news

Malia Fisher is a steady scorer who averages 11.5 points for every game and shoots an amazing 46.2% from the field and 87.5% from the line of free throws.

Hailey Adams gets 8.3 rebounds each game, which includes 6.8 on defense.

Victoria Flores is a steady scorer who averages 20.3 minutes on the floor and dishes out 2.5 assists for every game. To have the most effect, however she handles only 1.7 turnovers a game.

South Florida Bulls team news

Sammie Puisis is a great scorer who averages 14.5 points a game and makes an impressive 41.7% of her field goals and 95.5% of her free throws.

Carla Brito gets 7.4 rebounds a game, which includes 3.1 offensive boards.

Mama Dembele runs the offense well, averaging 5.2 passes per game in 31.2 minutes but has just 2.9 turnovers a game.

