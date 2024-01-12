Qatar vs Lebanon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Qatar and Lebanon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar are now staging the 2023 Asian Cup as the Maroons are set to face Lebanon in the opener from Group A at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

With Tintin Marquez taking over the reins from Carlos Queiroz, Qatar defeated Cambodia 3-0 before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Jordan in the last two friendlies ahead of their Asian Cup title defending campaign.

On the other hand, Lebanon are the lowest-ranked team in the group. Under the tutelage of Montenegrin manager Miodrag Radulovic, the Cedars also prepared with two friendlies - a 2-1 win over Jordan, followed by a 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar vs Lebanon kick-off time

Date: January 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Lusail Stadium

The AFC Asian Cup match between Qatar and Lebanon will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11 am ET on January 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Qatar vs Lebanon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Qatar team news

Ismaeel Mohammad replaced Al-Rayyan's Osama Al-Tairi in the squad after the latter picked up an ankle injury during a training session and would need to undergo surgery.

In another blow, Al-Duhail forward Osama Al-Tairi is also set go under the knife following a cruciate ligament tear in the friendly against Cambodia and was replaced by Al-Tairi's club team-mate Khaled Mohammed.

Qatar possible XI: Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Khoukhi, Mendes, Ahmed; Hatem, Al Ahraq, Al Haydos; Mohammad, Afif; Ali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Lebanon team news

Lebanon's attempt of roping in Sweden U19 player Leonardo Farah Shahin was foiled as the Lebanese Football Association were not able to complete the Falkenberg attacker's registration with FIFA in time.

So, Radulovic would be left to mainly rely on captain and Al-Ansar forward Hassan Maatouk in attack.

Khalil Khamis replaced the injured Felix Melki in the squad.

Lebanon possible XI: Khalil; Zein, Shour, Sabra, El Zein; Srour, Haidar; Maatouk, Al Haj, Lajud; El-Helwe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khalil, Matar, Sabeh Defenders: Sabra, Mansour, Nassar, Zein, Melki, El Zein, Chaitou, Khamis Midfielders: El Hindi, Haidar, Dhaini, Ayoub, Shour, Tneich, Srour Forwards: El-Helwe, Maatouk, Saad, Chaaban, Al Haj, Kuri, Jradi, Bitar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Qatar and Lebanon across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 9, 2019 Qatar 2-0 Lebanon AFC Asian Cup October 9, 2014 Qatar 5-0 Lebanon International friendly September 9, 2013 Qatar 1-1 Lebanon International friendly January 31, 2013 Qatar 1-0 Lebanon International friendly November 12, 2012 Qatar 1-0 Lebanon AFC World Cup Qualifiers

