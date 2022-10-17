World Cup hosts Qatar set to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Qatar are all set to host the 2023 Asian Cup, set to be held in June-July 2023.

Qatar are the hosts for the 2022 World Cup later this year

Qatar becomes the first country to host the Asian Cup three times

India and Saudi Arabia to compete for 2027 Asian Cup hosting rights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee has named Qatar as the hosts for the 2023 Asian Cup which is set to be held in June and July, 2023. Along with Qatar, Indonesia and South Korea had also submitted bids to host the tournament but eventually it was the 2022 World Cup hosts who were selected. China were the initial hosts for the tournament but they backed out due to the government's zero-COVID policy.

WHAT THEY SAID: AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said, "On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, I want to congratulate the Qatar Football Association on being awarded the hosting rights of the upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup. We must also thank the Football Association of Indonesia and the Korea Football Association for outlining their intentions to stage the tournament.

“Qatar’s capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe.

"Given the short lead time in preparation, we know that the hard work begins immediately but with their existing world-class infrastructure and unrivalled hosting capabilities, we are confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia’s crown jewel.”

BIGGER PICTURE: Qatar are expected to put to use the world class facilities they have created for the 2022 World Cup, set to be held from November 20 to December 18, 2022, for the Asian Cup as well. Interestingly, Qatar now becomes the first country to host the Asian Cup thrice, having done so in 1988 and 2011. Qatar are also the reigning Asian champions.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

AFC

SC

Getty

WHAT NEXT? As a result, Qatar have now withdrawn from the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup. India and Saudi Arabia are the remaining two countries vying to host the 2027 Asian Cup.

"In the All India Football Federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, we have two exemplary bids, and I am confident that the Qatar Football Association will strengthen the foundations for the eventual 2027 hosts to build upon," said Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.