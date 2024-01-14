Pumas UNAM vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Juárez will kick-off their 2024 Liga MX Clausura season with a trip to Ciudad Universitaria to face Pumas UNAM on Sunday afternoon.

The UNAM team were one of the big surprises in Apertura 2023, and made it to the semi-finals, where they lost out narrowly, 2-1 on aggregate, to an expensively-assembled Tigres UANL side.

After manager Antonio Mohamed took a mental sabbatical during the winter, long-time assistant Gustavo Lema was brought in as the new head coach for 2024. However, he hasn’t had a lot of time to work with his new players ahead of the Liga MX resumption.

On the other hand, FC Juarez failed to qualify for the 2023 Apertura Liguilla, finishing 15th in the regular season with 18 points as a four-game losing run towards the final stretch derailed their campaign.

Pumas UNAM vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm ET/ 12pm CT/ 10am PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and FC Juarez will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET/ 12pm CT/ 10am PT on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Cesar Huerta's ability to cause havoc on the wings, along with the fresh additions of Guillermo Martinez and Rogelio Funes Mori up top will be key for the home side. Pumas will be hoping their attacking and attractive brand of football will see them repeat last season's exploits as surprise championship contenders.

If Huerta maintains his 2023 form into 2024, this might be his final season before moving to Europe. The 23-year-old has a high ceiling, and it's only a matter of time before a European side takes a gamble on signing one of the most promising young Mexican players around the circuit.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez, Aldrete, Magallan, Natan, Bennevenedo, Rivas, Molina, del Prete, Huerta, Salvio, Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Gutiérrez, Carreón Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó

FC Juarez team news

Despite failing to make the playoffs last season, Juarez made another low-key move this winter, signing Dieter Villalpando. If a reported move for Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvo also goes through, that could go a long way towards solidifying porous backline.

FC Juarez possible XI: Talavera, Cruz, Garcia, Mosquera, Rodriguez, Salas, Saucedo, Bouquet, Garcia, Garcia, Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel Defenders: Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas Forwards: Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/23/23 Juarez FC 4-1 Unam Pumas Liga MX Apertura 01/08/23 Unam Pumas 2-1 Juarez FC Liga MX Clausura 10/01/22 Juarez FC 3-1 Unam Pumas Liga MX Apertura 04/03/22 Juarez FC 0-1 Unam Pumas Liga MX Clausura 10/17/21 Unam Pumas 1-0 Juarez FC Liga MX Apertura

