How to watch Pittsburgh vs Stanford NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated NCAAM action between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Stanford Cardinal will happen on January 4, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. Pittsburgh beat the California Golden Bears 86–74, with Jaland Lowe scoring 27 points to lead the Panthers.

Pittsburgh has an 8-0 record at home and scores 84.2 points a game, beating their opponents by an average of 15.8 points. So far, Stanford holds a 1-1 performance against ACC teams. The Cardinal have 14.2 assists each game, which is eighth in the ACC. Jaylen Blakes leads the team with 5.2 assists per game.

Pittsburgh makes 49.0% of their field goals, which is 5 percentage points more than Stanford's 44.0% field goal defense. While Stanford has made 44.3% of its field goals, Pittsburgh's opponents have made only 41.7% on average.

These two teams will encounter each other for the first time this season in the ACC on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Stanford Cardinal NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and tip-off time

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Stanford Cardinal will meet in an exciting NCAAM battle on January 4, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Petersen Events Center Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Stanford Cardinal live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Jaland Lowe scores 17.5 points a game on average and makes 88.2% of his free throws and 38.7% of his field goals.

Guillermo Diaz Graham averages 6.1 rebounds per game, with 1.7 offensive rebounds and 4.4 defense rebounds.

Stanford Cardinal team news

Maxime Raynaud scores 20.8 points per game on average and makes 50.0% of his field goals and 67.8% of his free throws. He also grabs 11.9 boards per game.

Jaylen Blakes has 5.2 assists per game, spends 32.3 minutes each game, and has 2.2 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh Panthers and Stanford Cardinal head-to-head record

The only time these two teams met each other was on the 27th of November in 2013 and Pittsburgh beat Stanford 99–67. The Panthers might have a big edge in this game. Pittsburgh's high-scoring offense, which is led by players such as Jaland Lowe, and their good home-court dominance this season make it look like they will keep beating Stanford. Even though Stanford had some great individual efforts, particularly from Maxime Raynaud as well as Jaylen Blakes, Pittsburgh's defense and efficient hitting and rebounding will likely put them in a good position to win again. Since the Panthers usually do great at home, they are likely to win this game, but Stanford might put up a better fight this time.

Date Results Nov 27, 2013 Pittsburgh 99-67 Stanford

