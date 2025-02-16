Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Pirates rode a rollercoaster of a season—brimming with exciting rookie breakouts, unexpected twists, and frustrating inconsistencies. Entering the year with postseason ambitions, Pittsburgh remained firmly in the National League Wild Card mix for the first four months, enough to justify making moves at the Trade Deadline. However, a disastrous August (8-19) derailed those hopes, with a brutal 10-game losing skid marking the lowest point of the campaign.

This offseason, the Pirates have opted for a mix of familiarity and fresh faces in free agency. Andrew McCutchen and Adam Frazier are making their return to the club, while left-handers Caleb Ferguson and Tim Mayza have been brought in to bolster the bullpen. Meanwhile, Tommy Pham is expected to play a key role in the outfield.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Pirates upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents @ Baltimore (1:05 pm ET) Stadium Ed Smith Stadium TV Channel SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Pirates 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ Miami 4:10 PM loanDepot park Mar 28, 2025 @ Miami 7:10 PM loanDepot park Mar 29, 2025 @ Miami 4:10 PM loanDepot park Mar 30, 2025 @ Miami 1:40 PM loanDepot park Mar 31, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 1, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 2, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 4, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 4:12 PM PNC Park Apr 5, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 4:05 PM PNC Park Apr 6, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 1:35 PM PNC Park Apr 7, 2025 vs St. Louis 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 8, 2025 vs St. Louis 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 9, 2025 vs St. Louis 12:35 PM PNC Park Apr 11, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 12, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 13, 2025 @ Cincinnati 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 14, 2025 vs Washington 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 15, 2025 vs Washington 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 16, 2025 vs Washington 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 17, 2025 vs Washington 12:35 PM PNC Park Apr 18, 2025 vs Cleveland 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 19, 2025 vs Cleveland 4:05 PM PNC Park Apr 20, 2025 vs Cleveland 1:35 PM PNC Park Apr 22, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 23, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 24, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:29 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 25, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 26, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 9:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 27, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 4:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 29, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 30, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 6:40 PM PNC Park May 1, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 12:35 PM PNC Park May 2, 2025 vs San Diego 6:40 PM PNC Park May 3, 2025 vs San Diego 4:05 PM PNC Park May 4, 2025 vs San Diego 1:35 PM PNC Park May 5, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 6, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 7, 2025 @ St. Louis 1:15 PM Busch Stadium May 9, 2025 vs Atlanta 6:40 PM PNC Park May 10, 2025 vs Atlanta 4:05 PM PNC Park May 11, 2025 vs Atlanta 1:35 PM PNC Park May 12, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 13, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 14, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 16, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:45 PM Citizens Bank Park May 17, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:05 PM Citizens Bank Park May 18, 2025 @ Philadelphia 1:35 PM Citizens Bank Park May 19, 2025 vs Cincinnati 6:40 PM PNC Park May 20, 2025 vs Cincinnati 6:40 PM PNC Park May 21, 2025 vs Cincinnati 12:35 PM PNC Park May 22, 2025 vs Milwaukee 6:40 PM PNC Park May 23, 2025 vs Milwaukee 6:40 PM PNC Park May 24, 2025 vs Milwaukee 4:05 PM PNC Park May 25, 2025 vs Milwaukee 1:35 PM PNC Park May 26, 2025 @ Arizona 8:10 PM Chase Field May 27, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field May 28, 2025 @ Arizona 3:40 PM Chase Field May 30, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park May 31, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Jun 1, 2025 @ San Diego 5:10 PM Petco Park Jun 3, 2025 vs Houston 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 4, 2025 vs Houston 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 5, 2025 vs Houston 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 6, 2025 vs Philadelphia 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 7, 2025 vs Philadelphia 4:05 PM PNC Park Jun 8, 2025 vs Philadelphia 1:35 PM PNC Park Jun 9, 2025 vs Miami 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 10, 2025 vs Miami 6:40 PM PNC Park Jun 11, 2025 vs Miami 12:35 PM PNC Park Jun 12, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 8:05 PM Wrigley Field Jun 13, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Jun 14, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Jun 15, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Jun 17, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park Jun 18, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games in the Pittsburgh area

SportsNet Pittsburgh (SNP) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates, covering nearly all of Pennsylvania, most of West Virginia, and parts of Ohio, Maryland, New York, and Kentucky. From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, SNP offers everything a baseball fan could want.

SNP is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Pittsburgh broadcast region. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live SNP games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Pirates games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games without cable

Service SportsNet Pittsburgh ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Pirates games live and how to enjoy Pittsburgh baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM provides access to SportsNet Pittsburgh, but its availability hinges on your zip code. In some regions, fans may need to subscribe to the Ultimate or Premier package and might even have to install a satellite dish. Meanwhile, other areas require just the Choice plan or higher to tune into the network.

Regardless of the specifics, DIRECTV STREAM remains one of only two services offering SportsNet Pittsburgh to local supporters. The platform’s pricing varies, and its top three tiers boast over 100 channels. Pirates fans can also count on getting MLB Network and Fox in their lineup—though MLB Network requires the Choice package or above.

Beyond baseball, DIRECTV STREAM carries a wealth of sports content, featuring NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MotorTrend, CBS Sports Network, and Fox Sports 2. College sports enthusiasts can catch action on the SEC Network and Big Ten Network as well. Plus, the service offers unlimited DVR storage, so you’ll never miss a game.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates on Fubo

Fubo presents Pirates fans with three different subscription plans, making it one of only two streaming services—alongside DIRECTV STREAM—that carries SportsNet Pittsburgh for local viewers on select packages (Pro and Elite). If you're outside the broadcast region, you can still catch Pirates games on MLB Network and Fox through Fubo. However, access to MLB Network requires either an upgrade to the Elite plan or the addition of a paid monthly add-on.

It doesn't carry TBS but it comes with plenty of upside to it. Beyond baseball, Fubo offers an extensive lineup of sports channels to keep fans entertained. The platform includes Boxing TV, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, and Golf Channel. Opting for the Sports Lite Add-on unlocks even more, such as MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Additionally, Fubo provides unlimited Cloud DVR storage across all plans at no extra cost, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Pirates games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast SportsNet Pittsburgh. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Pirates games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Pittsburgh Pirates games on SportsNet Pittsburgh. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Pirates games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Pirates game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Pirates TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows St. Louis baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Pirates games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Pittsburgh baseball fans.

