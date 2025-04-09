How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Detroit Pistons are set to face off against the New York Knicks to begin a high-voltage NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Detroit is sixth within the East in terms of rebounds, averaging 44.9 per game, and has a 28-21 record in opposition to Eastern Conference groups. With an average of 10.4 rebounds per game, Jalen Duren is the leader on the glass.

In contrast, the Knicks have a 33-16 conference record. With 15.7 points a game, they are eighth within the East in terms of fast break scoring, with OG Anunoby leading the way with 3.4 points.

This season, the Pistons shoot an average of 47.4% from the field, which is slightly higher than the Knicks' 47.2% field goal percentage. New York's offensive output is 116.1 points a game, which is over three points higher than Detroit's 113.2 points per game.



Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons will sqaure off against the New York Knicks to begin a high-voltage NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham averages 25.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley has scored 16.1 points every game in his last ten games.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Tobias Harris Achilles injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points and grabbing 12.8 rebounds every game for the Knicks.

OG Anunoby has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out

Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks could have a fiercely contested game based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Pistons have recovered in recent confrontations, despite the Knicks winning three straight prior meetings, including a resounding 128-98 triumph on the second of November 2024, and a 124-99 thumping in March 2024. With more offense and resiliency, Detroit won the final two games, 124-119 on the fourteenth of January 2025, and 120-111 on the eighth of December 2024. The Pistons may continue that energy into this game since Cade Cunningham is executing at his best and Detroit has won their last two meetings. This matchup might go back-and-forth, though, as the Knicks have shown they are capable of controlling when hitting on both ends.

Date Results Jan 14, 2025 Pistons 124-119 Knicks Dec 08, 2024 Pistons 120-111 Knicks Nov 02, 2024 Knicks 128-98 Pistons Mar 26, 2024 Knicks 124-99 Pistons Feb 27, 2024 Knicks 113-111 Pistons

