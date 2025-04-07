How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons will host the Sacramento Kings to start a high-voltage NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
Detroit averages 115.2 points per game, which ranks them in 11th place in the league, while Sacramento is slightly ahead with 115.9 (10th).
Additionally, both teams shoot well from the field; Sacramento has a slight advantage over Detroit with 47.7% (12th), which is only slightly higher than Detroit's 47.4% (13th).
However, Detroit has a little advantage defensively, giving up 113.0 points each game (14th), whereas Sacramento gives up 115.5 points each game (20th).
Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time
The Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings will meet in an electrifying NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
April 7, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Detroit Pistons team news
Cade Cunningham has been scoring 25.7 points every game with a strong field goal percentage of 46.0% and a remarkable free-throw percentage of 85.5%.
Isaiah Stewart has been averaging 1.4 blocks per game.
Detroit Pistons injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
C, Jalen Duren
Leg injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Tobias Harris
Achilles injury
Day-to-Day
Sacramento Kings team news
DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points per game with an effective shooting percentage of 48.2% and 86.0% from his free-throw line.
Domantas Sabonis is grabbing 13.9 rebounds each game, with 10.1 defensive and 3.8 offensive rebounds.
Zach LaVine has been contributing 23 points per game.
Sacramento Kings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, Jake LaRavia
Thumb injury
Out
PF, Keegan Murray
Back injury
Out
Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record
The Sacramento Kings have won three of the previous five encounters between the Pistons and the Kings, but the Pistons have won the last two. After a resounding 133-120 victory in February of that year, Detroit narrowly defeated Sacramento 114-113 in their most recent matchup on December 27, 2024. The Kings had Detroit's number before that, winning three in a row from late 2022 to early 2024, with a decisive 131-110 triumph in January 2024. The Pistons have recently reversed the trend and appear to match up better currently, particularly with their tighter defense, despite Sacramento's early surge, according to these results. Detroit may have the advantage due to their recent performance versus Sacramento, so expect another competitive and high-scoring match.
Date
Results
Dec 27, 2024
Pistons 114-113 Kings
Feb 08, 2024
Pistons 133-120 Kings
Jan 10, 2024
Kings 131-110 Pistons
Dec 17, 2022
Kings 122-113 Pistons
Nov 21, 2022
Kings 137-129 Pistons