How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Pistons will host the Sacramento Kings to start a high-voltage NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Detroit averages 115.2 points per game, which ranks them in 11th place in the league, while Sacramento is slightly ahead with 115.9 (10th).

Additionally, both teams shoot well from the field; Sacramento has a slight advantage over Detroit with 47.7% (12th), which is only slightly higher than Detroit's 47.4% (13th).

However, Detroit has a little advantage defensively, giving up 113.0 points each game (14th), whereas Sacramento gives up 115.5 points each game (20th).

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings will meet in an electrifying NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham has been scoring 25.7 points every game with a strong field goal percentage of 46.0% and a remarkable free-throw percentage of 85.5%.

Isaiah Stewart has been averaging 1.4 blocks per game.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jalen Duren Leg injury Day-to-Day PF, Tobias Harris Achilles injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings team news

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points per game with an effective shooting percentage of 48.2% and 86.0% from his free-throw line.

Domantas Sabonis is grabbing 13.9 rebounds each game, with 10.1 defensive and 3.8 offensive rebounds.

Zach LaVine has been contributing 23 points per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jake LaRavia Thumb injury Out PF, Keegan Murray Back injury Out

Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

The Sacramento Kings have won three of the previous five encounters between the Pistons and the Kings, but the Pistons have won the last two. After a resounding 133-120 victory in February of that year, Detroit narrowly defeated Sacramento 114-113 in their most recent matchup on December 27, 2024. The Kings had Detroit's number before that, winning three in a row from late 2022 to early 2024, with a decisive 131-110 triumph in January 2024. The Pistons have recently reversed the trend and appear to match up better currently, particularly with their tighter defense, despite Sacramento's early surge, according to these results. Detroit may have the advantage due to their recent performance versus Sacramento, so expect another competitive and high-scoring match.

Date Results Dec 27, 2024 Pistons 114-113 Kings Feb 08, 2024 Pistons 133-120 Kings Jan 10, 2024 Kings 131-110 Pistons Dec 17, 2022 Kings 122-113 Pistons Nov 21, 2022 Kings 137-129 Pistons

